Employee at leading boat-builders celebrates 25 years of service

Peter Mitchell is celebrating 25 years of service at leading boat-builders Goodchild Marine. Picture: Goodchild Marine Archant

A business at the forefront of its industry with both innovation and investment is celebrating four decades in business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the employees at Goodchild Marine Services is also marking his own milestone having been a boat-builder there for 25 years.

Goodchild Marine based in Burgh Castle offer repair and design services of vessels.

Mr Mitchell has been an integral member of the boat-building team and is among 50pc of staff to have completed long-service.

“It is hard to say what I’ve enjoyed the most because I have been fortunate enough to have a varied working life.

“It is a very dynamic place to work,” Mr Mitchell said.

Having grew up with parents who loved boats his interest for building vessels sparked at a young age.

He trained at Lowestoft’s International Boatbuilding Training College and worked at a Wroxham company, before going self-employed.

Mr Mitchell’s favourite job was the rebuild of the wooden built Edwardian launch Golden Plover, he described it as a great challenge.