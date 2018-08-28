Employee at leading boat-builders celebrates 25 years of service
PUBLISHED: 10:52 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:52 28 December 2018
Archant
A business at the forefront of its industry with both innovation and investment is celebrating four decades in business.
One of the employees at Goodchild Marine Services is also marking his own milestone having been a boat-builder there for 25 years.
Goodchild Marine based in Burgh Castle offer repair and design services of vessels.
Mr Mitchell has been an integral member of the boat-building team and is among 50pc of staff to have completed long-service.
“It is hard to say what I’ve enjoyed the most because I have been fortunate enough to have a varied working life.
“It is a very dynamic place to work,” Mr Mitchell said.
Having grew up with parents who loved boats his interest for building vessels sparked at a young age.
He trained at Lowestoft’s International Boatbuilding Training College and worked at a Wroxham company, before going self-employed.
Mr Mitchell’s favourite job was the rebuild of the wooden built Edwardian launch Golden Plover, he described it as a great challenge.