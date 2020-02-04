Can you give a forever home for this dog who loves teddy bears?

Can you give a home to Blue? Pic: Dogs Trust

A Norfolk centre for unwanted pets saw 26 dogs handed in last month - double the amount compared to December.

Data doesn't indicate the reason but it's thought many of the animals taken to the Dog's Trust, situated just off the A11, in North End Road, Snetterton, were unwanted Christmas presents.

Currently looking for a forever home is Blue, described as a "kind-natured three-year-old lurcher who enjoys having a nice cuddle with people he knows and soaking up attention from those around him."

Apparently his "favourite things in the world" are his teddy bears.

Emily Johnston, assistant manager in administraion, said: "Once he feels comfortable around you, Blue is a friendly boy who enjoys being sociable and has made lots of human friends at the centre. He's a chilled-out boy who loves spending time curled up somewhere comfy or playing with toys.

"Blue is quite the comedian when playing with his toys and is happy to amuse himself this way, but he'd love someone to join in his games in his forever home.

"Blue gets very excited about going out for adventures, but he walks nicely on his lead. Blue would be a great companion to someone who likes going on long and varied walks. He would love to have access to a garden, where he can run around and play games to his heart's content.

"Blue would suit a home where he is the only pet but would benefit from continuing to socialise with other dogs on his walks. He could live with teenagers aged 14 or older and would love a quiet space of his own to chill out in at times. Blue can be worried by men and may take a little longer to get to know any males visiting the home.

"Blue is such a special dog who has a lot of love to give. We know that his perfect home is out there, and until then he will be busy keeping active and playing with toys here at the centre. If you think that you could give Blue the loving home he needs, give us a call and come and meet him.

"Once he has settled into his fur-ever home, you will see his bubbly, lovable personality shine through."

If you think that Blue might be the perfect pooch for you, please give Dogs Trust Snetterton a call on 01953 666888 or visit the website by clicking here