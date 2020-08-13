Search

Have your say on future of town and surrounding villages

PUBLISHED: 13:16 13 August 2020

Residents are being invited to have their say on the Diss and District Neighbourhood Plan. Picture: Archant

Archant

People are being invited to have their say on the future of a south Norfolk town and its surrounding villages.

Diss and District Neighbourhood Plan considers the key issues set to be faced by the area’s seven parishes over the next two decades.

Much of the plan focuses on where hundreds of new houses should be built and how infrastructure should be advanced in order to cope with an increased population.

Diss Town Council has been leading the charge with development of the plan, and is now asking the public to submit views on the area’s prospects via a community consultation.

The survey, which opened last month, has been extended to 5pm on Sunday, August 23.

Simon Olander, leader of the town council, said: “Right now we’ve got the bones of a plan, but once we’ve got responses from the parishes we can take it forward and add the meat to the bones.

“Some people may see this is an excuse to vent, but we would encourage them to read the plan properly so they can understand it.

“This is all about where we are going to develop and which green spaces we want to preserve, which has clearly become even more important in recent months.

“Rather than the plan coming from councillors, we want residents to have their say. This is a time to use a constructive platform and say what we should be doing and where.”

On August 19, Mr Olander will appear on Diss-based Park Radio, providing listeners with an opportunity to make suggestions and ask burning questions about the plan.

It follows an earlier appearance from councillor David Burn, chairman of the plan’s steering group, who emphasised the importance of local input.

He told Park Radio: “We understand people are wary of development, but the government sets housing targets and we are obliged to meet them.

“Without a neighbourhood plan, development can take place wherever the local planning authority considers best, and this may be at odds with what the community thinks.”

People from the seven parishes - Diss, Roydon, Palgrave, Brome & Oakley, Burston & Shimpling, Stuston and Scole - can have their say by visiting ddnp.info and filling out the survey.

To request a hard copy, contact your local parish clerk.

