Family puts popular snooker and pool club up for sale

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright Archant

For almost 40 years it has been a thriving venue for groups of friends to meet and budding young players to hone their skills.

But now a new era beckons for Diss Cue Club after its long-term owners decided to put the business up for sale.

Having been founded by John Pacy in 1981, the snooker and pool club has continued to attract a healthy influx of members over the ensuing four decades.

The club currently boasts 10 snooker tables and seven pool tables, while the business as a whole has been boosted by its bustling social club and live music nights.

Nowadays the operation is masterminded by Mr Pacy's son, Richard, who feels the time is right to let someone new take the reins.

'It is time to move on,' said Richard. 'Part of me is sad but I've been doing this for well over 30 years. Sometimes, for whatever reason, things come to an end.

'The business is still very busy and will be a very good thing for someone to take forward.'

Cue Club was initially born in a converted factory unit on Mission Road, before eventually moving a few hundred yards east to its current base on nearby Sawmills Road in 2008.

The building itself is on the market with Fenn Wright for £635,000, with the sale of the business itself to be negotiated separately.

A listing on property website Rightmove calls the snooker and pool club a 'leisure facility' but says there is 'potential for alternative uses, subject to planning'.

Parking on the premises is available for 26 vehicles, including two disabled spaces.

With the season-ending World Snooker Championships on the horizon, interest in the sport is set to spike in the coming months - but Mr Pacy accepts this is not a sale that will happen overnight.

'It's only been on the market for a few weeks, so it's early days,' he added.

'A lot of the members have been asking about interest, but of course it is quite a niche business and it takes time to sell something like this.'

Anyone interested in buying Diss Cue Club or seeking more information about the business can call estate agent Fenn Wright on 01473 870172.