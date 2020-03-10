Search

Advanced search

Family puts popular snooker and pool club up for sale

PUBLISHED: 16:15 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 10 March 2020

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

Archant

For almost 40 years it has been a thriving venue for groups of friends to meet and budding young players to hone their skills.

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn WrightDiss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

But now a new era beckons for Diss Cue Club after its long-term owners decided to put the business up for sale.

Having been founded by John Pacy in 1981, the snooker and pool club has continued to attract a healthy influx of members over the ensuing four decades.

The club currently boasts 10 snooker tables and seven pool tables, while the business as a whole has been boosted by its bustling social club and live music nights.

Nowadays the operation is masterminded by Mr Pacy's son, Richard, who feels the time is right to let someone new take the reins.

'It is time to move on,' said Richard. 'Part of me is sad but I've been doing this for well over 30 years. Sometimes, for whatever reason, things come to an end.

'The business is still very busy and will be a very good thing for someone to take forward.'

You may also want to watch:

Cue Club was initially born in a converted factory unit on Mission Road, before eventually moving a few hundred yards east to its current base on nearby Sawmills Road in 2008.

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn WrightDiss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

The building itself is on the market with Fenn Wright for £635,000, with the sale of the business itself to be negotiated separately.

A listing on property website Rightmove calls the snooker and pool club a 'leisure facility' but says there is 'potential for alternative uses, subject to planning'.

Parking on the premises is available for 26 vehicles, including two disabled spaces.

With the season-ending World Snooker Championships on the horizon, interest in the sport is set to spike in the coming months - but Mr Pacy accepts this is not a sale that will happen overnight.

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn WrightDiss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

'It's only been on the market for a few weeks, so it's early days,' he added.

'A lot of the members have been asking about interest, but of course it is quite a niche business and it takes time to sell something like this.'

Anyone interested in buying Diss Cue Club or seeking more information about the business can call estate agent Fenn Wright on 01473 870172.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Care home rated inadequate due to series of failings

The entrance to Oak Farm care home in Taverham, which the Care Quality Commission has rated as inadequate following an inspection in November 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: People warned to be braced for tighter measures and potential school closures

Louise Smith, Director of Public Health in Norfolk, has said people need to consider how they would deal with tighter measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: PA/Ella Wilkinson

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Never mind the bog rolls... here are five supermarket items I’d stockpile due to coronavirus

The good old fish finger, a freezer essential, and also great for a cheeky game of Jenga

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured after a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars. Photo: Google Maps

Boy, 15, glassed outside Wetherspoon pub

Police attended the scene of a fight outside the Wetherspoon pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man cleared of killing teen following fight over broken wing mirror

Liam Russell appearing at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: East Anglia News Service

‘It could have been a lot worse’ - Warning after group faces abuse during evening run

Runner Jenny Norris narrowly avoided a cup which was thrown at her in Hoveton. Picture: JENNY NORRIS

Care home rated inadequate due to series of failings

The entrance to Oak Farm care home in Taverham, which the Care Quality Commission has rated as inadequate following an inspection in November 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Susan Long murder: Fresh appeal made 50 years after teen’s death

Susan Long's murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24