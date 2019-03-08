Search

New dessert and late-night food spot could open in former Domino's

PUBLISHED: 11:47 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 08 August 2019

5 Eastbourne Place in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

5 Eastbourne Place in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

A bid has been lodged for a new eatery in Norwich's clubland, which would sell desserts and late-night food.

Salih Nayci has applied for a premises licence from Norwich City Council for 5 Eastbourne Place, which is in between Prince of Wales Road and Rose Lane and was previously home to a Domino's pizza.

In the application, he said there would be "desserts and sandwiches" served to customers.

Late night food and drink would be served from 11pm to 1.30am on Monday to Wednesday and Sunday and 11pm to 5am on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

"We would like to serve hot food and desserts to both incoming customers and take away customers after 11pm," he said in the application.

They would not be selling alcohol, and would open from 7am each morning.

"We will ensure that we will operate our business within the limits of best business practice for a food and drink outlet serving to the public," Mr Nayci said.

The application was submitted on August 8, with people given until September 3 to comment.

