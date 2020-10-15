Search

Cold comfort: New ice cream parlour opens in time for winter

PUBLISHED: 06:16 16 October 2020

Mimi Emmett is opening a new soft serve ice cream bar in Wells on Staithe Street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mimi Emmett is opening a new soft serve ice cream bar in Wells on Staithe Street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A Norfolk designer who made headlines when she sold a cushion to the Duchess of Cambridge is opening a new ice cream bar.

Mimi Emmett is opening a new soft serve ice cream bar in Wells on Staithe Street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mimi Emmett, whose pheasant cushion was purchased by the royal shopper three years ago, is opening Swirl in Wells-Next-the Sea, specialising in home-made, soft-serve ice cream.

Swirl, in Staithe Street, opens at the weekend. The ice cream is created exclusively from Norfolk dairy ingredients and made by Miss Emmett herself.

And Miss Emmett is also hoping the shop will become a favourite for people looking for a fun selfie with distinctive, pink and green candy-striped interiors and a neon sign saying ‘Wish You Were Here’.

Mimi Emmett is opening a new soft serve ice cream bar in Wells on Staithe Street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Swirl team are currently busy getting the shop ready for opening – but unfortunately Miss Emmett’s soap star partner Jules Knight was busy working and not able to help out.

Mr Knight, formerly of Holby City and who was also a singer in the band Blake, now works for a local brewery.

Miss Emmett quit her job at jewellery firm Monica Vinader in Holkham, to start up the new business. She is also a keen baker and will be selling home-made goodies from the shop as well as drinks like Dash water, which are cans of sparkling water with no sugar or sweeteners added.

Although to some the idea of opening an ice-cream shop as we head into winter might seem a curious idea, Miss Emmett said it is all part of the plan.

Mimi Emmett is opening a new soft serve ice cream bar in Wells on Staithe Street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“I do think people enjoy ice cream at any time of the year but I wanted to get it established for next year. I felt I needed to take the leap and do something, I’ve always thought about doing this as life is too short.”

She said she would also be continuing with her textiles and illustration commissions being able to focus on her designing during the winter when the shop was quieter.

Soft-serve ice cream is big in America and Japan as well as London. Miss Emmett said unlike some whipped ice-cream, her soft-serve contained less air.

Mimi Emmett is opening a new soft serve ice cream bar in Wells on Staithe Street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mimi Emmett is opening a new soft serve ice cream bar in Wells on Staithe Street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMimi Emmett is opening a new soft serve ice cream bar in Wells on Staithe Street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

