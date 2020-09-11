Town Argos store reopens after almost six months

The Argos store on Dereham'’s High Street closed its doors at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Archant

A mid Norfolk town’s Argos store has reopened for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The store on Dereham’s High Street closed its doors at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in march.

Since then, several stores have gradually begun opening their doors, with Dereham opening at the beginning of this week.

When the Dereham branch did not reopen with others nearby such as Longwater, rumours began circulating that the store was closed permanently. These claims were quashed by the companies head office.

The Mayor of Dereham, Stuart Green, said: “Great to see the final stores reopening in the town so shoppers can continue to enjoy Dereham’s retail offering in a safe way.

“Glad to see the large retailers staying in Dereham, supplementing our smaller local retailers to allow people to keep shopping on the high street.”