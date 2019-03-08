Search

Work starts to create new Burger King drive-through on retail park

PUBLISHED: 13:25 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 18 November 2019

Demolition work is in progress on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new Burger King drive-through restaurant. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

Demolition work is under way to create a drive-through Burger King restaurant on a retail park.

Work to develop a new drive-through outlet of the fast-food restaurant chain - to be located on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft - has begun.

The development is set to create 14 full-time equivalent jobs, with the diggers in and "demolition work in progress" on two former retail units at the retail park on Peto Way.

The plans, which centre around the demolition of the existing building for a new 256-square-metre building with drive-through facility and associated physical works to the existing site layout, were approved by East Suffolk Council under delegated powers in June.

The drive-through restaurant is being built in place of two smaller retail units that are located towards the retail park's southern boundary near to Denmark Road.

One of the units was occupied by Barnardo's, which has now moved elsewhere onto the Retail Park site and the other unit was vacant after Carphone Warehouse had previously moved to another unit on the site.

In lodging the plans, a design and access statement produced by Savills (UK) Limited on behalf of Brookhouse Group Limited, said: "The new building is proposed to be occupied by Burger King; a national multiple 'drive-thru' restaurant operator."

The single storey development includes alterations to the southern car park area, including the removal of the internal mini-roundabout, to "create a continuous access road into the site".

It states: "The proposed building and drive-through operation will complement the existing retail function of the wider site."

And with demolition under way on the first Burger King restaurant to be opened in Lowestoft, it comes two-and-a-half years after work was stopped on the site of the first proposed Burger King drive-through restaurant in the town.

Work to develop the fast food restaurant had previously begun in late 2016 on the site of the historic Coopers biscuit factory, off Jubilee Way in Lowestoft, but work stopped in May 2017 after the franchisee due to be managing the site went into administration.

Housing has since been earmarked for this site in the future.

The drive-through Burger King restaurant on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft is expected to be open soon.

