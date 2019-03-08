Search

'It is great news' - cat café finds permanent home in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:42 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 18 April 2019

Darling Darlings Cat Lounge will open in Great Yarmouth this summer. Co-founder, Paris Miller with Teddy the therapy cat. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Archant

A cat café which will be the first of its kind in Norfolk is set to offer visitors endless amounts of feline affection when it opens later on this summer.

Teddy the therapy cat. Picture: Neil DidsburyTeddy the therapy cat. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Darling Darlings cat lounge has been hosting weekly sessions with one-year-old therapy cat Teddy since the start of October at Caister's King George V pavilion.

But now, owner Caroline Graham has been given the green light to provide her lovable moggy with a permanent home.

The cat café to be based at 77 Howard Street, Great Yarmouth, will be open five days a week on Tuesdays to Saturdays from May.

Miss Graham said she is delighted to have been given planning approval by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Teddy the cat at the Darlings Darlings cat cafe Christmas party in Caister. Picture: Neil DidsburyTeddy the cat at the Darlings Darlings cat cafe Christmas party in Caister. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“It is great news and I am absolutely delighted. Since the announcement I have had so many messages of support,” she said.

“I have even been contacted by a celebrity based in London who is interested in visiting which is really exciting.”

Teddy will be kept company by Miss Graham's other therapy cat Coconut, aged five.

Both felines have been carefully trained to offer calming companionship for elderly people, children with special needs and people living with dementia, as well as cat lovers.

Pleased to meet you. Teddy greeted old friends and new at Darlings Darlings cat cafe's Christmas party. Picture: Neil DidsburyPleased to meet you. Teddy greeted old friends and new at Darlings Darlings cat cafe's Christmas party. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Miss Graham has plans for numerous themed sessions including a quiet afternoon and a homework club.

The cat lover has said she wants to make the café as welcoming to everyone as possible.

She said: “We want to try and make sure there is something for everyone.”

“The cats have a real calming influence on people and put a big smile on faces.

“It is great to see.”

The café, which can hold between 15 to 20 people, will sell a variety of hot drinks and milkshakes as well as a selection of pastries and cakes.

It will be decorated in a 1950s to 1980s theme.

Miss Graham will be helped in the lounge by her daughter Paris, 18, and a number of her other family members.

The pair described Teddy as a lovable, furry and intelligent moggy.

Anyone interested in booking a place at the VIP opening of the café should visit Darling Darlings Cat Lounge Facebook page.

