Barber to close shop over social distancing concerns

A barber is set to close one of his branches due to issues surrounding social distancing.

Dads and Lads, a barber’s with shops next to Cowper Road and Cherry Tree car parks in Dereham, has announced it will be closing the Cowper Road shop, which has been open for four years, from Sunday, November 1.

Owner Brian Cuddihy said he could not carry on in the premises as he was only able to use one chair to cut people’s hair due to social distancing regulations.

Mr Cuddihy, said: “Dads and Lads is closing in the Cowper Road shop, I can’t keep two chairs going due to social distancing.

“We’re taking coronavirus very seriously and my main priority is the welfare of my staff and customers.

“Our shop next to the Cherry Tree car park, which has been open for 24 years, will still be operating as normal.”

On the shop’s final day of trading, the barber will be offering free haircuts and giving people the option to donate to charity.