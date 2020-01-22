Search

Is this the cutest little house for sale in Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 10:11 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 22 January 2020

Is this the cutest house for sale in Norfolk? Pic: Auction House

Is this the cutest house for sale in Norfolk? Pic: Auction House

A smartly presented home painted bright yellow with a window box for added colour and lavish decor inside is for sale at auction for £100,000-£110,000.

Is this the cutest house for sale in Norfolk? Pic: Auction HouseIs this the cutest house for sale in Norfolk? Pic: Auction House

Coming under the hammer is this pad with real appeal in Lancaster Road, close to the beach, which has been decorated with flair by its owners.

The exterior is bright yellow and inside the bold colours continue with a lime green contemporary kitchen with smart modern units and a living space with wallpaper depicting a ferm motif. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, one painted a deep turquoise and with a fireplace surround in the same colour.

MORE: Lisa Angel says no plans to shut stores

Is this the cutest house for sale in Norfolk? Pic: Auction HouseIs this the cutest house for sale in Norfolk? Pic: Auction House

You've got a modern shower room and an en suite cloakroom. Outside the ingenuity continues with the owner having created a courtyard area from a small space. They've created a real oasis of calm, furnishing it with a table and five chairs, a bamboo screen and plants.

Auctioneer Bryan Baxter, from Auction House which is selling the home on February 12 at the Dunston Hall Hotel in Norwich, said: "This excellently presented detached house is ready for immediate occupation and is ideal for a first time purchaser or investor. The property has been priced to ensure a quick sale."

Is this the cutest house for sale in Norfolk? Pic: Auction HouseIs this the cutest house for sale in Norfolk? Pic: Auction House

Is this the cutest house for sale in Norfolk? Pic: Auction HouseIs this the cutest house for sale in Norfolk? Pic: Auction House

Is this the cutest house for sale in Norfolk? Pic: Auction HouseIs this the cutest house for sale in Norfolk? Pic: Auction House

Is this the cutest house for sale in Norfolk? Pic: Auction HouseIs this the cutest house for sale in Norfolk? Pic: Auction House

