'It was an extremely difficult decision to make': Owners of family-run business to retire

Geoff and Sandra Price in the Custom Kitchens and Bedrooms showroom in Lowestoft after announcing their retirement. The premises is due to close on July 31, 2019. Picture: Mark Boggis Archant

They have been 'supplying perfection' to customers for decades.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But after almost 40 years of trading in Lowestoft, a family-run business is set to close its doors this summer.

Custom Kitchens and Bedrooms will be closing at the end of July having supplied and fitted kitchens and bedrooms to generations of families in the town.

And for the co-owners Geoff and Sandra Price "it will be a sad day" when the business closes on July 31.

The decision was announced this week by Mr and Mrs Price, who are taking the opportunity to retire together from running the business premises at Hamilton House on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft.

Mr Price, who co-owns the business with his wife Sandra, said: "It was an extremely difficult decision to make.

"We have been in the town a long time, and are still very busy supplying and fitting kitchens and bedrooms - often to the grandchildren of customers, who have been loyal to us from the start.

"The company has been heavily involved within the community and we will miss the day-to-day."

With the strapline of "supplying perfection," the design and installation company have supplied kitchens, bedrooms and furniture across East Anglia and over the years they've become one of Lowestoft's most successful family-run businesses.

The Price's, who are both 63, said: "Unfortunately, ongoing health issues have meant that we are unable to maintain the hours required to run a business of this size without dropping the level of our customer service that our business has been built on over the years.

"Therefore we have made the decision to take early retirement, enabling us to have some quality time we need, at this time in our lives."

Admitting it would remain "business as usual" at the premises until closure, Mr Price added: "We will still be selling kitchens and bedrooms until late-June, with goods still being supplied or fitted until mid-July."

In order to clear the remaining bedroom and kitchen displays, discounts of up to 75 per cent are on offer throughout the showroom as well as numerous "fantastic deals" on display appliances.

Background

The couple admitted they were looking forward to enjoying some "hard-earned time off," and supporting Norwich City back in the Premier League.

Mr Price said: "We would like to sincerely thank all those who have contributed to our success over the years, including all our customers, suppliers, first class fitters, sub-contractors and staff.

"There are also many people out there whom we have dealt with many times over the years and to them we offer our heartfelt thanks, as they actually seem more like friends to us rather than customers.

"It's been almost 30 years since we first set up our custom kitchen design and installation business, originally on the High Street, before we extended the company in 2002 and moved to Whapload Road, Lowestoft.

"It has been just short of nine years here at Hamilton House, and we would especially like to thank EPBS (the landlords), who have worked so tirelessly over the past three years to restore it back to the iconic building that it was when it was first opened.

"When we moved in 2010 our business doubled overnight and this premises provides a great opportunity."