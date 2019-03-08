Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

PUBLISHED: 11:17 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 02 May 2019

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

A company which had received hundreds of thousands from the public purse has gone into liquidation – despite saying it was “confident” about its activities only four months ago.

Construction Training Specialists is an independent training provider based in Norwich's Hellesdon Park Road.

Now 16 members of staff have been made redundant, as well as apprentices being left in the dark about how their studies will continue.

The company had received a number of grants from both the European Social Fund and the government – its latest public funding grant totalling around £487,000.

The firm, which provides apprenticeship training in the construction industry, is a subsidiary of Peterborough Regional College.

Greg Hanrahan, director of CTS, said: “CTS has today ceased training and is working with professional advisers to liquidate the company. The directors of CTS over the last few months have been working with a number of parties in order to avail today's decision but unfortunately this was not possible.

“The welfare of our apprentices is at the forefront of our minds and we are working closely with the Education and Skills Funding Agency and other parties to find alternative providers to support apprentices and their employers in completing their studies.”

Despite the director's report saying the board were “confident of returning to a profit”, the company had reported a tough year in the run up to the news.

You may also want to watch:

CTS had swung to a loss in excess of £77,000 for 2018 compared to a profit of £9,642 the previous year.

According to the company's accounts, turnover rose to more than half a million in 2018 compared to £332,000 in 2017.

However this pot was drained by increasing costs of sales; £157,355 for 2018 compared to £106,372 in 2017.

Margins were further squeezed by an increase in administrative expenses which more than doubled for the year.

In 2017 expenses totalled £214,028, but in 2018 this rose to £447,643.

This pushed loss before tax to £92,333 before a reimbursement of £15,000 from a debtor.

The business was also reliant on its creditors paying up to maintain a healthy cash flow, with its reports published to Companies House showing the business had no cash in the bank or in hand.

Instead of having money in its accounts, the firm was relying on £167,375 in debt to be paid to stay afloat.

But on top of this, it had to pay out in excess of £200,000 to debtors over the next 12 months – leaving it in the red.

Most Read

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Pictures of Princess Charlotte at her Norfolk home released on her fourth birthday

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at her Norfolk home. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

No reservations on new trains to capital for up to six months

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

Off-shore wind giant heads to Norwich to source suppliers

Susan Falch-Lovesey, local liaison officer and skills champion, Norfolk Vanguard and Boreas. Picture: ALAN O'NEILL CHPV MEDIA SERVICES

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Jailed in Norfolk in April: Men who set fire to piglets, dangerous drivers and drug dealers

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Jamie Honeywood. David Johnson, William Donkoh. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

No reservations on new trains to capital for up to six months

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

Amateur photographer’s barn owl image to feature on national calendar

The image of a barn owl taken near Hapton that will feature in the Wilko calendar. Picture: Tom Welton

Couple fears they could be pushed into poverty due to Norfolk County Council care cost changes

Marie Cockman has cerebral palsy and gets six hours of free care a week. But due to county council changes she'll have to pay �60 a week from next April and her and her fiance Neil Kinsella say they simply can't afford it.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists