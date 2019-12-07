Cromer's top 11 places to eat according to TripAdvisor

The Grove Restaurant. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2014

The restaurants were rated by customers on TripAdvisor but how many have you visited?

The Foundry Arms, Southrepps. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Foundry Arms, Southrepps. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The website, which allows customers to post reviews and pictures, features 59 restaurants across the area.

Cromer's top rated restaurant according to TripAdvisor users is Brownes on Bond Street. Out of 242 reviews, it was rated 'excellent' by 208 visitors.

*All ratings are correct at time of publication on Friday, December 6. TripAdvisor ratings are subject to change.

1. Brownes on Bond Street

The Garden Street Grill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Garden Street Grill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

One reviewer said: "We enjoyed a delicious lunch here while on holiday in Cromer as a family. We are vegetarian and enjoyed veg sausages, mash and onion gravy. The staff were friendly and helpful, easily adjusting my toddler's order to her allergies and also preferences."

2. The Tea Room at Corner House

The eatery, which is located in West Runton, serves freshly baked cakes and scones and light lunches while catering for gluten free and vegetarians.

One reviewer said: "The place really is as good as the reviews say. I can't really add much except to say it is good in winter or summer, for tea/coffee or for lunch and you are sure of a cheerful welcome. The owners deserve the success they have had."

Mike Steggles and wife Annabelle at the Bann Thai restaurant in Cromer. Picture: David Bale Mike Steggles and wife Annabelle at the Bann Thai restaurant in Cromer. Picture: David Bale

3. Clementines Café Bistro

This establishment is also in West Runton and offers breakfast, lunches, afternoon teas and evening meals.

One regular said: "This has to be one of the best places around for breakfasts and lunch, or just for a wonderful pot of freshly made tea and glorious cakes. It is spotlessly clean and everything is tempting."

4. Bann Thai Restaurant

Bann Thai in Cromer on Church Street. Photo: Google Maps Bann Thai in Cromer on Church Street. Photo: Google Maps

This gem of a Thai restaurant, located in Cromer, has 669 reviews, 496 of which are excellent.

One couple who ate here for their 35th wedding anniversary said: "We had a lovely meal from an excellent menu.

"The staff were very attentive. It's a very cosy restaurant on what was a quite cool and damp evening. Next time we are in Cromer we will definitely eat here again."

5. Foundry Arms

Michael Fuhri, who runs the Crab Pot Café in Cromer. Photo: Crab Pot Café Michael Fuhri, who runs the Crab Pot Café in Cromer. Photo: Crab Pot Café

The Foundry Arms has been on the same site in Northrepps since 1845. Almost 1,000 people have reviewed the restaurant, which has an average of 4.5/5 on TripAdvisor.

One visitor said: "Called in today had a great Sunday lunch, roast beef was most excellent service was second to none, two courses each and a drink total bill just over £40 good value for money."

6. Crab Pot Café

This cafe brings all of your favourite aspects of a traditional English seaside town to the 21st century with its delicious and modern menu.

One person said: "We are visiting Cromer and we have had breakfast & lunch at the Crab Pot Café and each time the food was lovely. The food is locally sourced and of good quality. Definitely worth a visit."

7. Buttercups Tearooms

Buttercups is a small cafe that specialises in homemade cakes and pastries.

One reviewer said: "We had not noticed this place before but it will be on our list when we return. It is small but clean, comfortable and not cramped. The staff were lovely and the variety of food was good."

8. The Garden Street Grill

Based on Garden Street, this restaurant sells local cuisine along with vegetarian and vegan options.

One visitor said: "The food here is excellent, the soup is delicious, there's something for everyone with the menu here and the staff are very friendly. I would definitely recommend this place."

9. Rocky Bottoms

Rocky Bottoms is a fresh seafood restaurant serving crabs and lobsters along with other dishes.

One reviewer said: "We had a lovely meal in great surroundings on a Saturday night. Brancaster native Oysters were huge and served for starters. They tasted absolutely fresh and of the sea what more do you need."

10. The Grove Restaurant

The eatery, which boasts two AA rosettes, has been reviewed a total of 399 times, 262 of them reviews were 'excellent'.

One reviewer said: "We visited with parents/in-laws for the Christmas Launch Tasting menu (as a gift to each other).

"I'm so pleased I came across it, as it really was a truly exquisite dining experience. The location is great, the food was exceptional, as was the customer service."

11. The Pepperpot

Located in West Runton, The Pepperpot has varied luncheon and dinner menus, we have something for every taste.

One reviewer said: "Nice selection on menu with some specials for starters and mains. I liked that we had the table for the evening, which meant a leisurely dining experience."