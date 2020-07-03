Search

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

PUBLISHED: 06:00 04 July 2020

Chris Humphries, 79 and his wife Valerie, 73.

Facing their holiday to Tenerife being cancelled; Chris Humphries, 79 and his wife Valerie, 73. Pic: submitted

More people who have booked and paid thousands for holidays with TUI from Norwich say the tour operator is leaving them in the dark.

Vicky Potter.

TUI confirmed it is resuming flights from Norwich to Tenerife on October 8. But many people have booked and paid for trips leaving earlier than that date and say they’re being fobbed off by TUI or can’t even contact them.

Vicky and Gary Potter.

It comes after one couple Valerie and Chris Humphries, from Lakenham, Norwich, contacted this newspaper saying it was the first they’d heard that their September holiday wasn’t going ahead.

Now more people have come forward. Vicky and Gary Potter, from Little Melton, were booked with two friends on a week’s holiday to Playa des Americas flying from Norwich with TUI costing almost £4,000.

Passengers booked on TUI flights from Norwich are demanding action. Pic: TUIPassengers booked on TUI flights from Norwich are demanding action. Pic: TUI

They paid a deposit totalling £800 and then were asked to pay the remainder by July 12. Mrs Potter, who has a medical condition meaning she walks with a stick, said TUI wanted the money even though they couldn’t confirm any details ‘until July 25’.

“They wouldn’t tell us anything until after they’d had the money, which is really naughty, we’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist and they wanted more. When I read it in your newspaper, I tried to contact TUI but you can’t get through to them, the complaints centre is closed. I’ve emailed and you just get an automated email back.

“I know it’s difficult for companies because of coronavirus but to take people’s money and then not be able to contact them isn’t right. I sat down and thought I don’t feel I can even go on holiday now.” The Potters have now cancelled the trip.

Nathan Tidd, from Norwich, also contacted this newspaper. He and his wife are booked to go to Menorca from Norwich to celebrate their 40th birthdays at the end of August.

Flighs are resuming to Tenerife from Norwich on October 8. Pic: Archant libraryFlighs are resuming to Tenerife from Norwich on October 8. Pic: Archant library

“My family are in same boat, TUI has pressured us into paying off the rest of the holiday or lose £260 so we paid hoping to go but now they have more than £2000 of our money and having been furloughed for quite a while things have been incredibly difficult.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous that they have a lot of people’s money in their bank gaining interest yet we are struggling by.”

TUI issued this statement: “We’re contacting impacted customers in departure date order and customers due to travel in September will be emailed next week. We’d like to thank customers for their patience and understanding during this time.”

