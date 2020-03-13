Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

A couple are selling a plush hotel in north Norfolk with 13 bedrooms, many named after London theatres, to venture abroad.

Jan and Richard Edwards took on Burlington Berties, St Nicholas Close, Sheringham six years ago and also once ran another hotel, Hooray Henry's in Cromer Road, which they previously sold.

They say they are hoping to move to France or Spain and explore a business venture there after making Burlington Berties a huge success.

The Edwardian residence, a short walk to the beach, is run as a stylish bed and breakfast with bedrooms named after London theatres. They live on site too in a separate apartment which has its own sitting room and kitchen.

Mrs Edwards said: 'We've built up a successful business, I just want someone to take it on, it's a lovely lifestyle. You could also convert it into a residential house perfect for multi-generational living.'

Burlington Berties is fully open and will remain so, with the Edwards honouring all bookings until it is sold.

The house was built in 1905, believed to be for the son of a diamond magnate and was taken on by the Edwards from the previous owner, who had also run it as a seaside holiday destination.

The hotel, for sale with Savills, has sumptuous bedrooms including the 'Shaftesbury'; 'a romantic French inspired room with a hand carved king size bed, a sitting room with a large flat screen TV and en suite shower room. The 'Aldephi' is a French styled room with an ornate mango wood headboard and the 'Palladium' 'styled in a French nautical theme, a large spacious room with a leather Chesterfield sofa and large flat screen TV.

The rooms are over three floors totalling around 6,400 sqft of living space. There's a dining room with an original parquet floor, a private sitting room with French doors out to a courtyard garden and a principal reception room with a fireplace and large bay window. You've also got three kitchens, an art room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the private living area.

Outside there is parking and lawns.

The hotel has a top five star rating on TripAdvisor and is number one out of 31 bed and breakfasts in the Sheringham area.

