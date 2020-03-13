Search

Advanced search

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

PUBLISHED: 07:09 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:09 13 March 2020

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

A couple are selling a plush hotel in north Norfolk with 13 bedrooms, many named after London theatres, to venture abroad.

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington BertiesBurlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Jan and Richard Edwards took on Burlington Berties, St Nicholas Close, Sheringham six years ago and also once ran another hotel, Hooray Henry's in Cromer Road, which they previously sold.

They say they are hoping to move to France or Spain and explore a business venture there after making Burlington Berties a huge success.

MORE: 'Waiting for coronavirus to hit is like waiting for a tsunami' says hotel boss

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington BertiesBurlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

The Edwardian residence, a short walk to the beach, is run as a stylish bed and breakfast with bedrooms named after London theatres. They live on site too in a separate apartment which has its own sitting room and kitchen.

Mrs Edwards said: 'We've built up a successful business, I just want someone to take it on, it's a lovely lifestyle. You could also convert it into a residential house perfect for multi-generational living.'

Burlington Berties is fully open and will remain so, with the Edwards honouring all bookings until it is sold.

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington BertiesBurlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

The house was built in 1905, believed to be for the son of a diamond magnate and was taken on by the Edwards from the previous owner, who had also run it as a seaside holiday destination.

The hotel, for sale with Savills, has sumptuous bedrooms including the 'Shaftesbury'; 'a romantic French inspired room with a hand carved king size bed, a sitting room with a large flat screen TV and en suite shower room. The 'Aldephi' is a French styled room with an ornate mango wood headboard and the 'Palladium' 'styled in a French nautical theme, a large spacious room with a leather Chesterfield sofa and large flat screen TV.

The rooms are over three floors totalling around 6,400 sqft of living space. There's a dining room with an original parquet floor, a private sitting room with French doors out to a courtyard garden and a principal reception room with a fireplace and large bay window. You've also got three kitchens, an art room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the private living area.

Outside there is parking and lawns.

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington BertiesBurlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

The hotel has a top five star rating on TripAdvisor and is number one out of 31 bed and breakfasts in the Sheringham area.

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington BertiesBurlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington BertiesBurlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

You may also want to watch:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Flood alerts in place for parts of Norfolk

The Environment Agency has warned there could be flooding at Potter Heigham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: How is the outbreak affecting city life?

Empty shelves and signs in shops show the impact coronavirus is already having on city life. Pictures: Archant

Coronavirus: Ill must stay at home to protect others, says Norfolk public health director

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Chelsea ace tests positive for coronavirus as Premier League prepare to hold emergency fixtures meeting

Chelsea and England ace Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd

Mark Armstrong: What a runner must try and do when their event is in doubt

Runners make their way along The Mall towards finish line during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon. during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.

Coronavirus: Ill must stay at home to protect others, says Norfolk public health director

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Coronavirus: ‘Many more families will lose loved ones before their time’ says Boris Johnson

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Drive 24