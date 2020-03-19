Search

Restaurant offers discount for toilet paper amid coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:03 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 19 March 2020

If customers bring in a toilet roll at The Station Smokehouse they will get money off the entire bill. Picture: Tim Ridley

If customers bring in a toilet roll at The Station Smokehouse they will get money off the entire bill. Picture: Tim Ridley

Archant

A restaurant near the Broads has rolled out an offer in exchange for toilet paper in a bid to ‘keep smiling’ in the face of coronavirus.

Diners at The Station Smokehouse near Hoveton and Wroxham station will receive 10pc off lunch and dinner if they bring in a toilet roll today (Thursday March, 19).

They are asked to present the toilet paper on arrival and in return will get the discount off the entire bill.

The Station Smokehouse will give diners 10pc off their bill if they bring in toilet paper. Picture: Archant

Tim Ridley, the 51-year-old owner, said: “It has just gone nuts. We were joking about the lack of toilet rolls in a restaurant and then the idea came when I was having a conversation with my parents.

“We’ve got seven left so we’re not desperate but we have been unable to get a delivery for the past five days. Once we get the toilet rolls we are going to take pictures of customers with them and then put them to good use.”

The Station Smokehouse in Wroxham and Hovetons station are offering 10pc off for a toilet roll. Picture: Tim Ridley

He added the restaurant will remain open until the government orders otherwise and has also started a delivery service.

