Comedian Al Murray's famous sausage roll on sale...in a hair salon

PUBLISHED: 08:51 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 27 November 2019

Al Murray tucking into the Cocoes sausage roll. Pic: Archant

Al Murray tucking into the Cocoes sausage roll. Pic: Archant

A locally-made sausage roll made famous by comedian Al Murray is being served up in an unlikely venue - a hair salon in Norwich.

The Hairsmiths hair salon in Timberhill. Pic: ArchantThe Hairsmiths hair salon in Timberhill. Pic: Archant

Ever since the comic raved about the Brecks sausage roll, cooked to a special local recipe, at Cocoes cafe and deli at Strattons hotel in Swaffham, the delicacy has been one of the most sought after items with customers.

And now people in Norwich can get their hands on one because Cocoes cafe and Bam & Arrow interiors shop from Strattons are in the Hairsmiths pop-up space in Timberhill on Friday and Saturday.

Deb Dominic, who has offered up pop-up space in her hair salon. Pic: submittedDeb Dominic, who has offered up pop-up space in her hair salon. Pic: submitted

Deb Dominic, who owns the salon and who came up with the idea to host different businesses in a space in the salon, tweeted: 'The uber wonderful Strattons hotel will be bringing amazingness in store at Hairsmiths with treats from Bam & Arrow and Cocoes.

'We've already had requests for their famous sausage rolls and I can confirm they will be here for sale.'

The Cocoes sausage roll which is coming to Norwich. Pic: CocoesThe Cocoes sausage roll which is coming to Norwich. Pic: Cocoes

The sausage roll became a hit after Al Murray ate one after a show in 2013, tweeting about the food delight to around 300,000 of his followers. The Brecks sausage roll was the result of three years of experimentation, tweaking and sourcing local food and contains equal amounts of meat and vegetables with rare breed pork sausage meat, black pudding, potatoes and vegetables which are all locally sourced and herbs from the grounds of Strattons.

The Strattons pop-up at Hairsmiths follows last week's successful sale of women's clothing from Loved by Lucia.

Bam & Arrow is a lifestyle shop, normally based at Strattons Hotel in Swaffham, curated by Hannah Hughes.

Also making an appearance in the pop-up space soon will be Bella Singleton - she creates botannical images using geometric shapes which feature on all kinds of different length scarves.

Vanessa Scott of Strattons in Swaffham. Pic: ArchantVanessa Scott of Strattons in Swaffham. Pic: Archant

The pop-up space at the front of the salon has been a huge success with Ms Dominic delighted with the support for the idea and has been asked by many independents to give it a try. The idea came after Ms Dominic relocated her salon into number 33, Timberhill, a four storey pink period building with lots of room. She renovated it and decided to create a room at the front with a large window for different local businesses to use. Each business has the option of having their logo and company name written on the window.

