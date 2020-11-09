Coca-Cola’s Christmas truck tour cancelled because of Covid
PUBLISHED: 12:33 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 09 November 2020
The ‘holidays aren’t coming’ as the famous Coca-Cola Christmas lorry, which last visited Norwich in 2016, has cancelled all stops.
The 14-tonne red fizzy drink truck, a sign of Christmas approaching and renowed for its catchy advert theme tune ‘The holidays are coming’ will not be doing its rounds because of the pandemic.
It actually hasn’t stopped in Norwich since a visit to the Forum in 2016 and also chose to miss out Ipswich in Suffolk both last year and in 2018, last making an appearance in 2017.
There was some debate over whether Coca-Cola should take its truck load of soft drinks on tour at all – with some people arguing that children shouldn’t be encouraged to drink them although the firm has always made available the sugar free alternatives.
In a tweet, the firm stated: “Due to current restrictions around the country, our Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour won’t go ahead this year. We know it’s disappointing, but we’ll continue to share special Christmas moments throughout the festive season.
“We look forward to seeing you next year.”
