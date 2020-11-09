Search

Advanced search

Coca-Cola’s Christmas truck tour cancelled because of Covid

PUBLISHED: 12:33 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 09 November 2020

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck will not be stopping anywhere this year becaue of Covid. Pic: EDP

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck will not be stopping anywhere this year becaue of Covid. Pic: EDP

Archant

The ‘holidays aren’t coming’ as the famous Coca-Cola Christmas lorry, which last visited Norwich in 2016, has cancelled all stops.

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck will not be stopping anywhere this year becaue of Covid. Pic: EDPThe Coca-Cola Christmas truck will not be stopping anywhere this year becaue of Covid. Pic: EDP

The 14-tonne red fizzy drink truck, a sign of Christmas approaching and renowed for its catchy advert theme tune ‘The holidays are coming’ will not be doing its rounds because of the pandemic.

MORE: Bag yourself a property bargain: The top houses for sale for £250,000 or less

You may also want to watch:

It actually hasn’t stopped in Norwich since a visit to the Forum in 2016 and also chose to miss out Ipswich in Suffolk both last year and in 2018, last making an appearance in 2017.

There was some debate over whether Coca-Cola should take its truck load of soft drinks on tour at all – with some people arguing that children shouldn’t be encouraged to drink them although the firm has always made available the sugar free alternatives.

In a tweet, the firm stated: “Due to current restrictions around the country, our Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour won’t go ahead this year. We know it’s disappointing, but we’ll continue to share special Christmas moments throughout the festive season.

“We look forward to seeing you next year.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

The A17 near Terrington has been closed for some hours after a collision involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop

Historic pub having to wait a third time to reopen after lockdown

The King's Head in Hethersett which is due to reopen. Photo: Bill Smith

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

The A17 near Terrington has been closed for some hours after a collision involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop

Historic pub having to wait a third time to reopen after lockdown

The King's Head in Hethersett which is due to reopen. Photo: Bill Smith

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to couple found dead in their Dereham home

Scenes in Old Becclesgate, Dereham, the day after the death of two people in their home. Picture: NOAH VICKERS

Norwich City Debate: Time for Farke to get more credit for Canaries’ revival?

Bali Mumba, centre, made a big impact as a substitute during Norwich City's win over Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Two Canaries players named in Championship Team of the Week

Grant Hanley in defensive action during Norwich City's win over Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Woman ‘touched inappropriately’ by man at popular walking spot

A man, in his late 20s, inappropriately touched a woman, in her 70s, on the river path between Wensum Park and Marriott's Way. Picture: Google

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop