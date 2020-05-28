Search

Advanced search

Stunning Norfolk gardens reopen after lockdown closure

PUBLISHED: 15:48 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 28 May 2020

Hindringham Hall. Picture: Hindringham Hall

Hindringham Hall. Picture: Hindringham Hall

Hindringham Hall

A stunning Norfolk home is toasting a prestigious awards nomination by reopening its doors after lockdown.

Hindringham Hall. Picture: Hindringham HallHindringham Hall. Picture: Hindringham Hall

Hindringham Hall, which is hoping to win Christie’s Garden of the Year Award, reopened on Wednesday March 27, with a one-way system in place to comply with social distancing rules.

The coffee shop, toilets and main car park remain closed as the team attempts to ensure everything is done as safely as possible, with a second car park opened which allows visitors to space themselves out.

The gardens have been closed since the start of lockdown, and house owner Lynda Tucker has been spending the time focusing on keeping the gardens in shape ahead of voting for the award.

Mrs Tucker said the gardens dealt with lockdown well with no virus scares at the hall.

Hindringham Hall. Picture: Hindringham HallHindringham Hall. Picture: Hindringham Hall

Christie’s Garden of the Year Award sees large houses in England compete for the best garden, voted on by visitors. Norfolk’s last winner in the competition was Houghton Hall in 1993.

You may also want to watch:

This year Hindringham is the only Norfolk garden on the shortlist of eight, and Mrs Tucker says the hall and gardens is much smaller than its rivals.

She said: “Most of these places are open seven days a week, whereas we’re only open for two. We’re up against it, like a snowball’s chance in hell.”

Hindringham Hall. Picture: Hindringham HallHindringham Hall. Picture: Hindringham Hall

The hall itself is Tudor built by a courtier who became rich whilst working for Henry VIII’s son Henry Fitzroy.

Historic Houses, which runs the award said it hoped that the awards could “be a lifeline to heritage sites” which have been “devastated by the loss of half a season’s income”.

The awards have been running since 1984 and past winners include Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, which was the birthplace of Winston Churchill, and Newby Hall in Yorkshire, which was the model for Downton Abbey.

Other Christie’s Garden of the Year nominees include Arley Hall in Cheshire, Mapperton House in Dorset and Painshill Park in Surrey.

Hindringham Hall is open from 10am to 1pm on Wednesdays and 2pm to 5pm on Sundays, entrance costs £8.

Voting for Christie’s Garden of the Year 2020 is open until September 30 and votes can be cast here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

You can dine in or have a takeaway - fresh probe over Japanese ‘restaurant’ run from Norwich home

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant

Boss of Jarrold reveals reopening date – and store’s famous scones will be on sale

Jarrold has announced when it is to reopen. Pic: Archant

See inside this rare 1970s townhouse in Norwich city centre for sale for £425,000

This five-bedroom townhouse at Conesford Drive in Bracondale, Norwich, is on the market for offers in excess of £425,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

Poll: Is it time we stopped clapping for carers?

Clap for Carers Norfolk & Norwich Hospital 30th April 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist left in ditch with head injuries after hit-and-run

A woman suffered head injuries after a crash on Ringland Lane in Costessey. Picture: Google

Stunning Norfolk gardens reopen after lockdown closure

Hindringham Hall. Picture: Hindringham Hall

More schools shun June 1 for planned reopenings

Admirals Academy in Thetford will not reopen to priority year pupils until June 8 at the earliest. Picture: Ian Burt

‘We cannot wait for the first game’ - Vrancic says City players are eager for restart

Mario Vrancic celebrates scoring Norwich City's opener during a 2-2 home draw with Tottenham in the Premier League in December Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Three months of work and road closures in £900,000 safety scheme

Work in the St Williams Way area will start on Monday, June 1. Pic: Google Street View.
Drive 24