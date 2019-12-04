Chinese restaurant reopens following month-long closure
PUBLISHED: 11:58 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 04 December 2019
Rebecca Downie at intu Chapelfield/Chopstix
A Chinese food outlet in the city centre has reopened in time for Christmas having been closed for over a month.
The newly refurbished Chopstix. Picture: Rebecca Downie at intu Chapelfield
Chopstix in the intu Chapelfield food court closed on October 23 for a refurbishment.
It reopened this week with its new look.
Paul McCarthy, general manager at intu Chapelfield said: "We are delighted to have Chopstix back open on our Dining Terrace in time for this busy Christmas period.
"Their makeover is quite a transformation and we have received many positive comments about how fresh and inviting it is.
"This is the fifth refurbishment at intu Chapelfield this year and demonstrates our retailers willingness to invest in the centre."