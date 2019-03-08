Would you eat fried egg flavoured crisps?
PUBLISHED: 13:21 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 18 October 2019
The chef in charge of dreaming up the new flavours for Norfolk-made Kettle Chips has revealed two zany varieties which failed to make the grade.
Kettle Chips' innovation chef Phil Hovey, whose job it is to come up with new exciting flavours - and taste test them - has revealed two ideas he had which never got off the ground. One was fried egg flavour crisps and the other - sausage roll.
"I spend a lot of time looking at what foods are doing well and I really liked the idea of either fried egg or sausage roll crisps but when I tried them out on the team, they didn't do very well.
"I was then tasked with coming up with a luxury flavour for Christmas and thought I can't quite do caviar so that's what gave me the idea of doing the truffled cheese and sparkling wine."
Phil took over at Kettle from head chef Chris Barnard when he retired in 2016 after working for 27 years and like him, trained at Norwich City College before working at the former Adlard's restaurant and the Wine Cellar in Norwich. He's just brought out the truffled cheese and sparkling wine flavour but was also responsible for some of Kettle's more unusual varieties such as apple with Norfolk pork sausage and beetroot with goat's cheese and caramelised onion. But he admits that in fact the most popular remains a little more basic - the lightly salted and also the sea salt and balsamic vinegar.
"They remain our best-sellers," he said. He's recently teamed up with Winbirri vineyard owner Lee Dyer to create the Christmas special, using the Winbirri 2014 vintage sparkling wine. "The truffled cheese gives you a very earthy note with a taste of the creamy cheese that's also nutty but with a little acidity and fizz from the sparkling wine."
Lee, who owns the vineyard at Surlingham, near Norwich, said: "It's two Norfolk companies coming together and even the raw ingredients, the potatoes are grown locally." He said the sparkling wine was from grapes processed over five years but that weather conditions had been perfect over the last two years with hot, dry summers followed by autumn rainfall.
Kettle Chips are made using only natural ingredients and flavourings - and to prove it, the team gave the EDP business correspondents Caroline Culot and Ellie Pringle a go at making their own variety. Flavourings including steak, sour cream and chive, chilli and onion were added to bags of 'naked' cooked crisps and then shaken in large bags, before being emptied into containers and labelled.