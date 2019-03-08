Town divided as charity shop moves into former Barclays bank building

Shop owners have hit back at critics of a towns's new charity shop, claiming the addition will boost sales for other businesses.

The shop, owned by local charity East Anglia's Children's Hospices (Each), will open in the old Barclays bank building, on Queen's Square in Attleborough, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 24.

Each has hailed the latest addition to its portfolio of 17 East Anglian shops an "exciting opportunity", but some in the town have expressed frustration that the building was not taken up by a local business.

Tony Rutter, 67, has lived in Attleborough for more than 30 years, and said he was concerned the high street was becoming saturated by charity shops.

He said: "We already have nine here, and they're good for the charities but they don't look good for the high street. It's a waste of a beautiful building and what we need is ambitious businesses that will make the town a good place to shop to bring people in."

Linda Willyms, who works at independent clothes store Peaches on Church Street, added: "The town centre is going the same way as Dereham, all charity shops and cafes. It's a pity."

But at Champagne Moments, an independent clothes shop on Queen's Square, owner Sarah Horan said she thought the new Each shop would boost footfall in the town.

She said: "I enjoy a rummage in a charity shop and I think lots of people feel the same. Having these places is only going to encourage people to come to Attleborough. They aren't competition for shops like us because they do something different. Plus it's for a local charity, its to do good things for children in this area."

Jason High, store manager for Each, said the charity was excited to open in the new premises.

He added: "This shop is a big, centrally located premises. We've been working hard getting it ready for the first day and now can't wait to welcome both old and new supporters, and really establish ourselves as part of the community here."