Pop-up fashion store with a difference to return to Castle Mall

The 1869 Action For Children charity shop which is returning to Castle Mall on Friday. Pic: submitted

A temporary charity women's clothing store is making a comeback to Norwich for up to six months - but there is something different about the items it sells.

In '1869 Action For Children', you won't find any second-hand items or hand-me-downs - instead the stock is made up of all new, sample or store seconds clothing. Everything is the end of ranges from high end brands such as Hobbs and HOF but at bargain prices.

Last August it raised £19,000 and after taking a further £46,000 from a shopping centre in Watford, it is now returning to the city, opening on Friday.

Lisa Nicholson, Action for Children's senior retail and partnerships manager and the brains behind the operation, said: "We're so excited to be back at Castle Mall where all this started. Every single purchase will go towards helping vulnerable and disadvantaged children, often in desperate situations.

"This is a great way of giving people the opportunity to get involved in helping children in the UK."

The shop idea began last year with a 'Swap 'n' Shop' sale to raise money for the Stalham & Broadland Children's Centre.

After they've been in Norwich, the pop-up is then off to Birmingham and a stint at the Trafford Centre in Manchester.

The shop at Castle Mall has also been shortlisted for the Charity Shop Interior of the Year award 2019 for its eye-catching design including a striking black and white chequered floor.

After Action for Children's own in-house team created the store's branding, Lisa sought advice from the creative director at fashion giant Ted Baker to help with the design of the store, only to find out that he hailed from Norfolk too.

Lisa added: "It is absolutely fitting that we should be back in Norwich and are really looking forward to welcoming lots of shoppers to 1869. We have about 15 amazing volunteers who are returning to us, having had a great time when we were here in August."

The shop, which is on the upper floor, opposite Boots, needs about another 10 or 15 volunteers to help and there is an online store too run by volunteers.