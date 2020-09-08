Cocktail bar in Norwich named ‘best in UK’

A cocktail bar in Norwich’s Wensum Street has been named the best in the country because of its “new and interesting” drinks.

Chambers Cocktail Company has been named the 'best in the country.' Pic: Archant Chambers Cocktail Company has been named the 'best in the country.' Pic: Archant

Chambers Cocktail Company beat to the top spot other bars in Liverpool and also London, including the one in famous restaurant Sketch.

Chambers, which took over the former Lawyer pub, in 2018, run by experienced bar owners Nick and Briony De’Ath and Matthew Saunders, was judged on its reviews on social media sites like TripAdvisor, Instgram and TikTok as well as how much it charges, on average, for a cocktail.

The report from retail firm Misguided, stated: “Chambers Cocktail Company is named the best cocktail bar in the UK.

“It provides a destination city bar in Norwich that will offer high quality, new and interesting cocktails all week through. Their drinks are produced with homemade ingredients, and the skill of their bartenders means that they can create innumerable bespoke options, offering a more personalised and ever-changing drinking experience.

“Their five star TripAdvisor rating and the fact that the average price for a cocktail is only £8 makes them one of the top ones to venture to.

“We looked at each bar’s TripAdvisor review, capacity and average price of a cocktail to determine which cocktail bar offered the best experience as well as the best price.”

It comes after Chambers last year was listed in the country’s top 40 cocktail bars on lifestyle blog Go Hen, which helps brides plan their hen parties.

Their cocktail menu includes drinks inspired by different countries in different continents, including a ‘Vienna’ with carrot cake vodka, white chocolate liqueur, cream and cinnamon and an ‘Arabica’ with spiced honey vodka, cold brew liqueur, salted honey syrup and an espresso.

Coming second was Liberte in Liverpool and in fourth place was Sketch in Mayfair, housed a in a former 18th century tea room which is an artist conceived gastro-brasserie with art on the walls.