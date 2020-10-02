Search

CEO ranks higher than Facebook’s Zuckerberg

PUBLISHED: 13:22 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 02 October 2020

Kingsley's Daya Thayan. Picture: Shaheen Jahir

Shaheen Jahir

Kingsley Healthcare Group – based in Lowestoft – has seen its chief executive Daya Thayan rated among the top ten chief executives in the UK for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Thayan is ranked in fifth place in the Glassdoor list – three places ahead of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

Kingsley, which employs 1,800 staff at its care homes across the country, set up a Covid-19 committee as early as February.

The company launched a Kingsley SafeStay strategy to ensure best practice was followed in every home to protect staff and residents.

Mr Thayan said: “I am proud that our colleagues feel that we stand with them during this difficult time. This recognition by Glassdoor is a shared credit for everyone who works as a team.

“Our concern throughout this crisis has been for our colleagues on the frontline who are our heroes. Our mission has always been to support them. Our response has been led by our values of kindness, empathy, compassion and teamwork.”

