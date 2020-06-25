Center Parcs announces reopening date - but spa and pool will stay closed
PUBLISHED: 12:34 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 25 June 2020
Center Parcs will reopen its village near Thetford from Monday, July 13 – but not some of its most popular attractions.
The announcement comes after it last week said it hoped to reopen on July 12. But two of its most popular amenities, the subtropical swimming paradise pool complex and Aqua Sana spa, are to currently remain closed.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: ‘Shocked, disappointed and upset’: Beauty salons on Boris’ order to stay closed
It comes after the village in Elveden, Suffolk, closed its doors on Friday, March 20 in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Center Parcs’ chief execuive Martin Dalby said: “The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on the whole country and we always said we would only reopen once we were 100pc satisfied it was safe to do so.”
He added: “We know how disappointing it will be for some families that the subtropical swimming paradise isn’t open during their break. We have been planning the changes needed to maintain social distancing and we look forward to reopening these facilities as soon as we are able to do so.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.