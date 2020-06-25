Center Parcs announces reopening date - but spa and pool will stay closed

Center Parcs is reopening but not its subtropical swimming pool complex. Pic: Archant

Center Parcs will reopen its village near Thetford from Monday, July 13 – but not some of its most popular attractions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The announcement comes after it last week said it hoped to reopen on July 12. But two of its most popular amenities, the subtropical swimming paradise pool complex and Aqua Sana spa, are to currently remain closed.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘Shocked, disappointed and upset’: Beauty salons on Boris’ order to stay closed

It comes after the village in Elveden, Suffolk, closed its doors on Friday, March 20 in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Center Parcs’ chief execuive Martin Dalby said: “The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on the whole country and we always said we would only reopen once we were 100pc satisfied it was safe to do so.”

He added: “We know how disappointing it will be for some families that the subtropical swimming paradise isn’t open during their break. We have been planning the changes needed to maintain social distancing and we look forward to reopening these facilities as soon as we are able to do so.”