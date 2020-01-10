Search

Norfolk matchmaking service to launch - with membership packages starting at £435

10 January, 2020 - 08:00
Brigid Hayward is brining her brand new matchmaking business, Catalyst Matchmaking, to Norfolk. Picture: Alan Lyall/awlpix.com/Deagreez

Tinder not working for you? A new Norfolk matchmaking business thinks it could be the one to find you love.

Catalyst Matchmaking is due to have its launch party in the next few weeks.

Founder Brigid Hayward has a background ranging from photography, which she has a degree in, to owning a dried flower shop, but her own experiences with the online dating world have inspired her to try her hand at matchmaking.

Mrs Hayward, 58, who is completing a matchmaking course in London, said: "I first came up with the idea of matchmaking from my own experience when I was younger and found myself looking for a good partner online.

"Age 35 I had the epiphany that I had only about five years to have children and I hadn't even met a partner yet.

"I spent four years of trawling the net, endless emails, endless meeting men who turned out to be different to the impression from their profile, or married.

"I wasted so much time and energy and the whole process got me down so much."

Mrs Hayward did, however, have great success as an unofficial matchmaker to her friends.

She continued: "On my dating journey I came up with plans to help me and my single friends, one of which was to have dinner parties where everyone was single.

"I held three of these matchmaking dinner parties, and two couples are married as a result.

"One couple have been married for over 20 years now, and at first they weren't going to have a second date, but I really pushed it and brought them together, and off they went. Sometimes an interfering friend can help."

Mrs Hayward's team for Catalyst Matchmaking includes a relationship counsellor, who is an accredited psychotherapist, a life coach and singles head hunters.

The demographic group the service caters to is 30 to 80 years old in East Anglia and it's free to join the network for six months by filling out a profile and providing a picture.

Prices start from £495 for an hour and a half meeting with Mrs Hayward, the creation of a profile, a photography session and three guaranteed introductions.

Other membership packages and more information are available on the website www.catalystmatchmaking.com

