Which shops will stay open in Norwich’s Castle Quarter?

Castle Quarter in Norwich has confirmed which of its stores will stay open during the second lockdown beginning today.

Shops which will stay open include Boots, Poundland, health food store Grape Tree and Pure Electric which services e-bikes for NHS staff.

Revolution Portraits which provides sonogram services on behalf of the NHS, Little Squirrels day care nursery and Vision Express (for eyecare appointments only) will also remain open.

From today the centre’s opening hours will be 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday.

Access to the centre will be via the White Lion, Cattle Market and Castle Meadow entrances only.

Floors three and four (home to the cinema and food court) will be closed to the public, as will the area on level one and two of the mall leading to St John’s Place, where New Look and Boom Battle Bar are located.

To ensure visitor and staff safety, reduced capacity car parking will be available in car park one.

Car park two will be closed.

To support essential workers and keyworkers needing to park in the city, Castle Quarter is reducing its all-day parking rate to £4 per day throughout November.

Robert Bradley, Castle Quarter’s centre manager said: “We are very well prepared for this second lockdown and will continue to provide a safe environment for people to visit and purchase essential items and services. We will continue to review our opening hours over the coming days and weeks and make adjustments as needed, always prioritising the health, safety and wellbeing of our visitors, tenants and staff team.”