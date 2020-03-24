Search

Only three stores remain open at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

PUBLISHED: 15:24 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 24 March 2020

Castle Quarter has closed all but three stores. Pic: Archant

Just three shops remain open now at Norwich’s Castle Quarter following the government advice over coronavirus.

Boots the Chemist, Poundland, which sells household and food items, and health food store Grape Tree, which stocks proteins and vitamins, are open for business.

It comes as a bitter blow to the venue which has gradually recovered from seeing some retailers vacate, building itself back up to almost 100% occupancy over the past year.

All other retailers and the food court have closed with immediate effect.

Castle Quarter centre manager Robert Bradley said: “We have closed off large areas of Castle Quarter, where outlets are now closed and to enable shoppers to go straight to those stores which are open for essentials.

“This situation is wholly unprecedented, and the wellbeing of our customers and all staff who work at Castle Quarter is of prime importance. We will be closely monitoring all further developments and the guidance issued by the government and its chief medical officer.”

The closure follows the prime minister’s announcement encouraging the public to remain at home to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus, stating only stores selling essential products, including food, pharmacy and household goods, could remain open.

Castle Quarter’s gardens and car park number two in Farmers Avenue have also been closed.

Opening hours across Castle Quarter are being kept constantly under review.

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

