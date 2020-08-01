Search

Burger chain closes restaurants with loss of 651 jobs

PUBLISHED: 07:40 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:40 01 August 2020

Byron is closing more than half of its restaurants. Pic: Archant

Byron is closing more than half of its restaurants. Pic: Archant

Archant

Burger chain Byron, which has a restaurant in Norwich, is to permanently shut 31 restaurants.

Despite being rescued from administration, the restaurant chain is to shut more than half of its 51 sites after becoming the latest dining business to be hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s unclear yet which of its sites will close but Norwich has not yet reopened after the coronavirus shut down.

Administrators at KPMG said that the brand and certain assets have been sold to newly-formed company Calveton, in a move which will protect its 20 remaining sites and 551 employees.

Byron, which was founded in 2007, undertook a major restructuring in 2018 to wipe out its debts and close underperforming restaurants.

It is now the latest chain to take decisive action, with Zizzi owner Azzurri closing 75 sites and Cafe Rouge owner Casual Dining Group closing 91 restaurants in recent weeks.

Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: “In common with so many other companies across the leisure and casual dining industries, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Byron has been profound.

“After exploring a number of options to safeguard the future of the business and following a competitive sales process, this transaction ensures Byron will continue to have a presence on our high streets.”

Sandeep Vyas of Calveton said: “Byron is a pioneering brand much loved by customers across the UK.

“We are backing Byron because we believe it has great opportunity ahead of it, and it is well placed to adapt to the new consumer environment and dining trends.

“We will continue to bring Byron’s great tasting food to customers in restaurants and via digital on-demand platforms, whether they are at work, home or on the high street and we look forward to working with the team.”

