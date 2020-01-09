'My heart's not in it': Owner puts Norwich cafe up for sale

A café in the city centre has been put up for sale with its owner saying his heart simply isn't in it.

John Cornwell took over the Butterfly Café in Norwich's King Street two years ago, having suffered a heart attack at the age of 42.

Mr Cornwell's heart attack was believed to be stress-induced, having founded and run graphic design business CIM for 20 years prior.

Mr Cornwell took over the café for a change of pace - but after a couple of years has realised his passion is still the design industry - to which he is returning.

The Thorpe resident said: "An experience like having a heart attack makes you realise it's so important to get out of bed in the morning and be excited to go to work.

"I was speaking to a friend about the café and then we started talking about design, and he said to me: 'You should look at how your face lights up when you talk about design.' I just want to go back to what I'm passionate about and love doing."

The business is being sold for £45,000, and has a turnover of around £90,000 a year.

Mr Cornwell, who has an eight-year-old daughter, went on: "I'm just not the right sort of person for this. I like cooking but when it's under pressure for customers it takes the joy out of it - I'm more of a creative person and want to get back to using those skills."

Mr Cornwell has refurbished the entire café as well as making the toilets wheelchair accessible - and updating the equipment.

He added: "It has the potential to be a gold mine once the new apartment blocks along King Street start being bought and rented."

Mr Cornwell has already told his two members of staff - a chef and a part-time waiter - about the sale, and has said a potential buyer has the option to potentially keep them on.

"I've been really honest with them about why I'm selling," said Mr Cornwell. "They've been very understanding."

