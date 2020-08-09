Search

‘It’s a pat on the back for the team’ - farm campsite wins TripAdvisor award

PUBLISHED: 06:30 10 August 2020

Deepdale Farm Deepdale Burnham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Deepdale Farm Deepdale Burnham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

The owner of a farm campsite and hostel has said its TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Award is a testimony to his staff.

The award means Deepdale Farm in Burnham Deepdale is now in the top 10pc of listings on the tourism website.

Owner Jason Borthwick says the fact that the public had voted made it more special than an award given by a panel.

He said: “The nice thing is it is not an award you can achieve by filling out an application form and lots of paperwork filled with marketing spiel, it’s all about your customers, they’re the ones who write their reviews.

“All you can do is be lovely to your customers and hope they leave you nice reviews, people who have stayed with you have actively taken the time to leave a review and you think that’s fabulous, you really can’t ask for any more than that.

“I can do all the marketing of the site I want to but at the end of the day it’s my team that this is a pat on the back for, they do the hard work that keeps customers happy.”

Mr Borthwick said the award came after an “interesting” period for the farm, with its hospitality operations closing during lockdown.

He added: “It’s been interesting, but we have to remind ourselves that every business has had a tough time, we have to just remind ourselves that we haven’t had to be the ones on the frontline like the NHS workers and carers.

“I think a lot of businesses have had it really tough and it has been interesting, but that’s the nature of the business.”

Deepdale Farm has since reopened its campsite and hostel in a limited way, with social distancing measures including floor markings, hand sanitiser stations and regularly sanitised “high traffic” areas.

