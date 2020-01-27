Historic shop building near Debenhams goes up for sale for £950,000

Burlington Buildings, Orford Place, is up for sale.

A grand four-storey building in Norwich city centre situated next to the Lamb Inn and designed by the son of a famous Norwich family is for sale.

Burlington Buildings is for sale.

Burlington Buildings, Orford Place, designed in 1904 by James Owen Bond, the architect son of the Bond family who owned the department store in Norwich now known as John Lewis, is one of the city's most ornate buildings. It houses various retail tenants such as the Orford Plaice fish and chip shop but is for sale subject to these businesses remaining.

Burlington Buildings is for sale.

Unlike other grand Norwich buildings designed to be banks or insurance offices by other renowned architects like George Skipper, Burlington Buildings was always intended to be offices. Its creator was a protege of Skipper and seems to have taken his inspiration from him. As a result, Burlington is highly fanciful with intricate brickwork depicting columns, pillars and quoins around arched windows. But it's most famous for being decorated with three pairs of full length reclining ladies; one of each pair reading a book, and the other holding a cornucopia.

There is a large inscription easily visible from the street level, to the left of the top of the entrance, stating 'J Owen Bond, Architect, Norwich.' James was the third son of Robert Bond, founder of the Bond's department store and whereas his brothers William and Ernest joined their father in the retail business, he became an architect. He designed the store extension in 1938 and his own son Robert followed in his footsteps and later rebuilt the store in 1951.

Burlington Buildings comprises two shops split over the ground floor and basement including the Orford Plaice fish and chip shop. The upper parts provide three floors of offices but could potentially be converted to residential use, subject to planning.

The building is for sale with the existing tenancies to remain and generating around £94,000 a year in rent from the businesses.

Burlington Buildings is for sale.

London-based agents Harston & Co, said: "Offers are invited in excess of £950,000 which represent a gross yield of 9.89%, subject to contract. This equates to approximately £154.45 per square foot capital."

Burlington Buildings is for sale.

Burlington Buildings is for sale.

