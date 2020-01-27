Search

Advanced search

Historic shop building near Debenhams goes up for sale for £950,000

PUBLISHED: 15:40 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 27 January 2020

Burlington Buildings, Orford Place, is up for sale. Pic: Archant

Burlington Buildings, Orford Place, is up for sale. Pic: Archant

A grand four-storey building in Norwich city centre situated next to the Lamb Inn and designed by the son of a famous Norwich family is for sale.

Burlington Buildings is for sale. Pic: ArchantBurlington Buildings is for sale. Pic: Archant

Burlington Buildings, Orford Place, designed in 1904 by James Owen Bond, the architect son of the Bond family who owned the department store in Norwich now known as John Lewis, is one of the city's most ornate buildings. It houses various retail tenants such as the Orford Plaice fish and chip shop but is for sale subject to these businesses remaining.

MORE: Home of a hero for sale for £1.3m

Burlington Buildings is for sale. Pic: ArchantBurlington Buildings is for sale. Pic: Archant

Unlike other grand Norwich buildings designed to be banks or insurance offices by other renowned architects like George Skipper, Burlington Buildings was always intended to be offices. Its creator was a protege of Skipper and seems to have taken his inspiration from him. As a result, Burlington is highly fanciful with intricate brickwork depicting columns, pillars and quoins around arched windows. But it's most famous for being decorated with three pairs of full length reclining ladies; one of each pair reading a book, and the other holding a cornucopia.

There is a large inscription easily visible from the street level, to the left of the top of the entrance, stating 'J Owen Bond, Architect, Norwich.' James was the third son of Robert Bond, founder of the Bond's department store and whereas his brothers William and Ernest joined their father in the retail business, he became an architect. He designed the store extension in 1938 and his own son Robert followed in his footsteps and later rebuilt the store in 1951.

Burlington Buildings comprises two shops split over the ground floor and basement including the Orford Plaice fish and chip shop. The upper parts provide three floors of offices but could potentially be converted to residential use, subject to planning.

The building is for sale with the existing tenancies to remain and generating around £94,000 a year in rent from the businesses.

Burlington Buildings is for sale. Pic: ArchantBurlington Buildings is for sale. Pic: Archant

London-based agents Harston & Co, said: "Offers are invited in excess of £950,000 which represent a gross yield of 9.89%, subject to contract. This equates to approximately £154.45 per square foot capital."

Burlington Buildings is for sale. Pic: ArchantBurlington Buildings is for sale. Pic: Archant

Burlington Buildings is for sale. Pic: ArchantBurlington Buildings is for sale. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Outraged public stopped drink-driver who killed biker from escaping

Tributes at the scene of the crash where Alec Pentelow-Bramham was killed by a drink-driver on Southtown Road Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Outraged public stopped drink-driver who killed biker from escaping

Tributes at the scene of the crash where Alec Pentelow-Bramham was killed by a drink-driver on Southtown Road Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Approval sought for next phase of 850-home development

Construction work of homes at Wheatcroft Farm in Bradwell in 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Outraged public stopped drink-driver who killed biker from escaping

Tributes at the scene of the crash where Alec Pentelow-Bramham was killed by a drink-driver on Southtown Road Picture: Joseph Norton

‘Incompetent’ staff at care home led to its closure after six months

Staff at Cawston Lodge care home, which closed after six months, were described as
Drive 24