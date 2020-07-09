Up to 1,600 jobs could go at Burger King

The boss of Burger King, with outlets across Norfolk, warned up to 10pc of its restaurants may have to close permanently.

Only about 370 of the restaurant chain’s 530 UK stores have reopened since the nation went into lockdown.

Chief executive Alasdair Murdoch said the economic damage from the crisis could force the company to close up to 10pc of its stores.

He said: “We don’t want to lose any (jobs). We try very hard not to, but one’s got to assume somewhere between 5pc and 10pc of the restaurants might not be able to survive.

“It’s not just us - I think this applies to everyone out there in our industry.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Wednesday unveiled a £30 billion support package to help boost the nation’s economic recovery, which included plans to subsidise restaurant bills throughout August to encourage people to dine out.

However Mr Murdoch added that government schemes do not do enough to compensate restaurants for the combination of fixed costs and lost sales throughout the pandemic.