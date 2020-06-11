See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000
PUBLISHED: 08:43 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 11 June 2020
A two bedroom bungalow hidden away from view in a Norwich street lined with million pound mansions is for sale.
The home, 54a Bracondale, might not be a grand abode like its neighbours, tucked away next to the Manor House, one of the city’s oldest and most architecturally impressive homes with its striking Dutch gable ends.
But you do get to live in one of the most prestigious streets surrounded by million pound homes and...you can make it bigger.
City planners have granted permission for the buyer to extend the property at the front almost doubling its living space.
The bungalow, believed to date to the 1950s, was built in the shadow of the grand 17th century Manor House, at number 54, built between 1617 and 1632 by the widow of a wealthy grocer. The bungalow, sandwiched in a plot, originally part of the Manor House curtilage and attached to its coach house, currently has a hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside is parking for two cars and a small lawned garden as well as a terrace at the back.
Jonathan Wood, of Sowerbys, selling it, said the bungalow was currently rented out. “It’s an opportunity to acquire a tucked away property that benefits from planning consent to extend.”
