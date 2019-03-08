Search

BT to close 270 offices - what does this mean for Norwich base?

PUBLISHED: 15:08 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 05 June 2019

BT has revealed plans to close 270 offices across the UK. Picture: PA IMAGES

BT has revealed plans to close 270 offices across the UK. Picture: PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

BT has revealed plans to close 270 offices across the UK - raising questions about the future of its Norwich base.

The move will see the telecoms giant reduce its 300 offices to around 30 by 2023 in what it says is the biggest consolidation programme of its type in the UK.

While the company will reduce its offices by about 90% it says no jobs will be lost.

It is still unknown if the firm's Norwich office in Unthank Road will be one of the 30 remaining sites, however the company did reveal the eight locations around the UK which will play a key role in its future.

BT announced that its key locations in the future will be in Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Ipswich, London and Manchester.

Group chief executive Philip Jansen said: "Revealing these eight locations is just the first step. We have dedicated teams working on identifying the best buildings to move into and which ones to redesign for the future.

"As a result of this programme, BT people will be housed in inspiring offices that are better for our business and better for our customers."

Around 52,000 people are currently employed across the 300 locations.

BT said the 30 centres will be modern buildings, including corporate offices, contact centres and specialist sites, adding it is the largest programme of its type in the UK.

Noel McClean, national officer of the Prospect union, said: "While the union is committed to working with BT to establish offices that are fit for the 21st century, what is left unsaid in today's announcement is what will happen to the current estate."

"Indeed, moving from an estate of over 300 locations to around 30 by 2023 poses a huge logistical challenge for all concerned.

"For example, closing each existing building will require a period of consultation and considerable support for affected staff, from both the company and the union."

