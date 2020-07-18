Search

Advanced search

‘The next six weeks are critical’ - Broads businesses pin hopes on ‘staycation summer’

PUBLISHED: 13:59 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 18 July 2020

Wroxham business owner Malcolm Grey. Picture: Simon Parkin

Wroxham business owner Malcolm Grey. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Businesses in the Broads tourist hot spot of Wroxham are hoping for a summer boom in trade as more people choose to holiday locally.

Tourism bosses say Norfolk and Waveney could be set to benefit from the “ultimate staycation year” with visitors choosing to holiday closer to home rather than jetting off on holidays overseas.

Families preferring to holiday in the UK and to spend the summer holidays day tripping locally could help tourist dependent business beleaguered after losing months of trade to the coronavirus lockdown.

MORE: Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Malcolm Grey, who owns a string of tourism dependent businesses in the town, including cafes, restaurants, a fish and chip shop and ice cream parlour, said the next six week were critical.

Jason and Tia Slack with children Abigail and Lucas in Wroxham. Picture: Simon ParkinJason and Tia Slack with children Abigail and Lucas in Wroxham. Picture: Simon Parkin

He said: “People are not going aboard and are preferring to stop in England so with the schools breaking up we are hoping it will be much busier. But that’s really the next six weeks and it is dependent on the weather too.

“It looks busy but the queues outside the fish and chip shop is because it is one in, one out and we are taking much less than normal. I also own two restaurants and trade is still way down because people are still too scared.

“It’s been such a funny year and we have lost a lot of time, business is probably half what we would expect and we won’t know until the end of the year how much of that we will be able to make up.”

Busy high street in Wroxham but businesses say trade is half of normal. Picture: Simon ParkinBusy high street in Wroxham but businesses say trade is half of normal. Picture: Simon Parkin

Louise Phillippo, from fashion boutique Identity, said: “We reopened last weekend and it was really busy. We have seen visitors who we have never seen before and regulars returning. It has been very different with new ways of doing things.

“Our customers are a mix of people visiting Wroxham and locals, so we are really reliant on the summer months.

“However coach trips are still not coming with daytrippers so we are down in terms of numbers but with the school holidays we hope more people will visit.”

Janet and Bob Munnings enjoying a day in Wroxham. Picture: Simon ParkinJanet and Bob Munnings enjoying a day in Wroxham. Picture: Simon Parkin

MORE: Why haven’t some of Norfolk’s shops, pubs and cafes reopened?

Among the local visitors was Jason and Tia Slack, from Hethersett, were enjoying the sunshine beside the river with children Abigail, four, and Lucas, two.

Mr Slack said: “We have come for a day trip. We are avoiding going any further afield than Norfolk really.”

Visitors and boaters in Wroxham. Picture: Simon ParkinVisitors and boaters in Wroxham. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mrs Slack is originally from Thailand and the family may have visited this year but for the lockdown restrictions.

She said: “We love to travel generally but we are just avoiding exploring further afield. I think other people are too.”

Mr Slack added: “There is lots to do in Norfolk. Places like this are just as nice for the children. They love feeding the ducks.”

MORE: Nine reasons to enjoy a staycation in Norfolk

Janet and Bob Munnings, from Ipswich, were also enjoying a day in Wroxham.

Mrs Munnings said: “We are staying more local just because we don’t feel safe to travel further afield. We have a static caravan at Forest Park near Cromer, so we like spending time in the region anyway, it’s lovely and there is lots to see and do.

“But I don’t think many people are going long distances for holidays. Family and friends have been telling us they are not travelling far or going overseas either because they have concerns about how safe it is.

“We have a coach trip to Ireland booked for October but we are probably going to cancel that because we just don’t think it will be possible, we will probably go in the New Year instead.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Care home residents had ‘unexplained marks’ on bodies

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Which? ranks Blakeney the 6th best seaside resort in Britain Picture by christaylorphoto.co.uk

Fire crews tackle large blaze in village

Firefighters have been called to a fire in Stibbard. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Our gardens were our sanctuaries’ - Families slam building company’s ‘intrusive’ racking

Residents from Merchants Court in Watton have rallied against Jewsons for putting up 'intrusive' racking outside of their homes. Picture: Michael Watling

‘I hope you die’: Norwich City promise action after striker abused online

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic, who has suffered abuse on Instagram Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Scarecrow decapitated and five more damaged in village attacks

Scarecrow Jimmy, which was decapitated by vandals in Barnham Broom Photo: supplied

‘There are enough signs!’: anger as five more people cut off by tide

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched to help five people cut off near Titchwell. Picture: RNLI

Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Which? ranks Blakeney the 6th best seaside resort in Britain Picture by christaylorphoto.co.uk

Another restaurant chain announces closures and up to 1,200 jobs to go

Zizzi, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Is ‘summer of staycation’ a myth or a hit in north Norfolk?

The Proctor family from Newcastle were taking a staycation in north Norfolk. From left, Zac, Jennifer and Patricia Proctor. Picture: Stuart Anderson