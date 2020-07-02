Charity will not reopen town centre store

A town centre charity shop is to close their doors after almost 25 years.

The British Heart Foundation store at 39 London Road North will not reopen following the enforced coronavirus closure earlier this year.

The charity’s furniture and electrical store will remain open further along London Road North.

Louise Harbour, regional director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “After almost 25 years of business in the area, sadly the Lowestoft BHF shop is now permanently closed.

“We did not take this decision lightly. However, in recent times the shop has seen a significant reduction in customer spend and footfall.

“At the BHF, we do not take a short-term view on the profitability of a shop or store, and this decision was made prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We would like to thank our wonderful staff, volunteers, customers and donors for all their amazing support over the years, and would urge the local community to still bear us in mind if they are having a clear-out in the coming weeks.”

There are no plans for any further closures at this time, including the BHF stores in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Beccles.

The shop’s departure is the latest in a series of closures on London Road North.