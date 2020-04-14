Search

Advanced search

Inventor, 75, in forced retirement because of coronavirus – but can’t wait to return to work

PUBLISHED: 11:10 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 14 April 2020

Roger Carr of Britannia Fire, Pic: submitted.

Roger Carr of Britannia Fire, Pic: submitted.

He is the man who revolutionised the fire extinguisher. But as Roger Carr celebrates his 75th birthday he has no intention of slowing down.

Roger Carr, of Britannia Fire. Pic: submittedRoger Carr, of Britannia Fire. Pic: submitted

Mr Carr is currently locked down at home in Norwich during the coronavirus restrictions, with his firm closed and production on hold. But once life gets back to normal he has said he has no intention of retiring despite celebrating a milestone birthday.

“I think I like being at the helm too much,” he said. “I am having what I am calling a forced retirement at the moment as I can’t go to work. At first it was quite pleasant doing lots of little jobs but I really want to get back to things.”

Mr Carr launched his company selling and servicing fire extinguishers in 1968 and has been credited as making the most significant change to them since 1902. He created the world’s first composite plastic extinguisher in 2009, the P50, which is now exported across the world.

MORE: Opticians help key workers get back on coronavirus front line

Now trading under the name Britannia Fire, Mr Carr’s company has expanded across 11 buildings in the Ashwellthorpe Industrial Estate, near Wymondham where its 40-strong workforce works on six 12 hour production shifts a week to keep up with demand.

The entrepreneur and inventor boasts the enviable ability to spot a gap in the market, create something to fill it before moving on to the next idea.

So, was this a natural instinct he always had? Mr Carr believes it started when he was around 18.

“I started to see things in a different light,” he said. “I wanted to invent all kinds of things, most of which were no good. My first one was a part for a motorboat which became quite successful but was just not for me as I never got it patented. I had a sailing boat I used to take to Eaton Park in Norwich which I used to sail backwards and forwards and there would be boats going past with very smoky outboard motors. I came up with the idea of a way of dispersing the flow under the water.”

Then he set up a business repairing vehicles for the showroom.

“They used to bring them down from the Midlands in all weathers and if they got scratched or damaged, we had contracts to bring them up to scratch again and sell them as brand new.”

From there, he saw the value of re-filling CO2 tanks used by breweries which led to a contract with Courage. And after a brief period working in Derbyshire in weaving and knitting for a company making bra lace and knicker trim for Marks and Spencer, incredibly he ended up in the fire extinguisher business.

“I ended up designing a new product for fire extinguishers. Instead of banging a plunger to make them work, I came up with the ‘seize and squeeze’ controlled discharge mechanism.”

It revolutionised the way fire extinguishers were used.

In 1980, he designed an extinguisher held together with keys and from there, the Britannia range which creates pressure in the valve as you open it which is a product still sold worldwide today.

In 2006, he sold his firm UK Fire International planning to retire but then came up with another idea.

He said: “I thought I have to find a product which has less of a requirement for service and maintenance. Governments wanted less pollution and also, I wanted to see how companies could cut visits to customers.

“I worked on a criteria that all metal extinguishers required maintenance or they would corrode so I wanted to make something that was non-corrosive.

“While reading a magazine on a plane, I read about composite material being put into the new Airbus 380. I thought it was a tremendously strong product. So I started designing something called the P50 which is a corrosion-free fire extinguisher.”

One of the first customers who came on board were Anglian Water. He said: “They have very remote sites so there is a very easy checking system that they can do themselves every year.

“The fire extinguisher can stay in situ for 10 years, be refilled after 10 years and then goes for another 10 years. After that time, it has removed due to international regulations.”

The fire extinguisher design was also been snapped up by Heathrow Airport, UBS Bank, BP and universities.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Survivor’s message of hope after nine days in intensive care fighting coronavirus

Kirsty Fielder, from Gorleston, in intensive care at James Paget Hospital during her treatment for coronavirus. Picture: Chad Fielder

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Two seriously injured in crash

A BMW and a Toyota collided on Walton Road at East Winch, near King’s Lynn. Picture Google.

When will it be time to relax lockdown measures?

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school has answered questions about coronavirus. Photo: Bill Smith

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

Kirsty Fielder spent nine days in intensive care at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Denise Bradley

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Two seriously injured in crash

A BMW and a Toyota collided on Walton Road at East Winch, near King’s Lynn. Picture Google.

Survivor’s message of hope after nine days in intensive care fighting coronavirus

Kirsty Fielder, from Gorleston, in intensive care at James Paget Hospital during her treatment for coronavirus. Picture: Chad Fielder

When will it be time to relax lockdown measures?

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school has answered questions about coronavirus. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ - Norfolk hospital sends home first ICU coronavirus survivor

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn using the PPE masks made by Fakenham Academy. Picture: Rebekah Smith
Drive 24