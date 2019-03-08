Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope (c) copyright newzulu.com

Two seaside spots in Norfolk appear on The Sunday Times' list of the 40 best beaches in Britain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Holme beach has made The Sunday Times' top 40. Photo: Martin Sizeland Holme beach has made The Sunday Times' top 40. Photo: Martin Sizeland

The list, which was published in the newspaper's travel supplement on Sunday July 21, was compiled by chief travel writer Chris Halsam, who is "one of the world's leading experts on the British Seaside".

Two Norfolk beaches, Holme-Next-To-The-Sea and Sea Palling placed in the top 20, ranking 14 and 17 respectively.

You may also want to watch:

Of Holme, Halsam said: "When the SUV's are nose-to-tail into Brancaster, Burnham and other locations on the Norfolk Coast, Holme will be empty.

"Just northeast of Old Hunstanton, it's a beach that has kept its saltmarsh, sand, and enormous sky reasonably secret."

Sea Palling won it's place thanks to its "spotlessly clean beach of golden sand" and "nine gorgeously sheltered bays".

Tenby in Wales topped the list, which was joined in the top three by Boggle Hole in North Yorkshire and Marloes Sands in Pembrokeshire.

An East Anglian beach made the top 10, with Felixstowe in Suffolk placing at number nine, and just along the coast Dunwich came in at number 28.