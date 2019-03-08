Search

Carer launches new company to help people stay at home

PUBLISHED: 16:55 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 31 October 2019

Daniel and Paul Burcham started Pride Homecare to help people maintain home independence. Photo: Pride Homecare

A carer who has been working in the community for more than a decade has launched a new business to help keep elderly people in their own homes.

Daniel Burcham and partner Paul Burcham launched care company Pride Home Care in June, after more than 12 years working as carers in the Wymondham and Attleborough area.

The 30-year-old said he was inspired to start the business as a way of helping elderly people maintain everyday independence in their own homes. He added: "It was a big risk leaving my job but it's all falling into place. Care is about more than just time and tasks, it's about building relationships, trust, compassion, and making sure everyone involved is being looked after."

The 10-person team is based in an office on Queens Square in Attleborough, and will be covering South Norfolk and Breckland.

