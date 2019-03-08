Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019

New £6.9m Norfolk retail park with Greggs, B&M and Home Bargains is completed

PUBLISHED: 12:06 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 26 June 2019

Thetford Councillor Terry Jermy has welcomed the jobs created at the park but warns the high street must be highlighted. Picture: Ueban Edge Architecture/Labour

Thetford Councillor Terry Jermy has welcomed the jobs created at the park but warns the high street must be highlighted. Picture: Ueban Edge Architecture/Labour

Archant

A £6.9m retail park at the edge of a Norfolk town has been completed, creating 200 jobs.

Breckland Retail Park in Thetford has finished construction. Picture: Urban Edge ArchitectureBreckland Retail Park in Thetford has finished construction. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

The Breckland Retail Park, in London Road, Thetford, has five retail units, three of which have been taken on by B&M, Home Bargains, and Greggs.

The near 70,000sq ft space, near the Kingsfleet development, where 5,000 homes are being built, also has a terrace and separate building for a cafe.

Thetford town councillor Terry Jermy welcomes the development but warns more will need to be done to promote the high street.

Mr Jermy said: "I welcome the new jobs that the retail park brings to Thetford and the increase in choice now available for shoppers. It is also pleasing to see a redundant site turned into something useful and positive.

You may also want to watch:

"That said, developments such as this do put added pressure on the viability of the town centre and the powers that be, notably Breckland Council, need to be much more focused on ensuring our town centre prospers, despite the rise of out of town centre shopping opportunities."

But the developers Urban Edge Architecture (UEA), who completed the retail park on behalf of Stapleford BRP Ltd, say it should keep people in the town.

Ian Townsend, of UEA, said: "The development regenerates a prominent brownfield site and creates an appropriate architectural response to a semi-rural setting.

"In addition to providing some 200 jobs, the development increases the retail choice in Thetford, making the town more attractive as a shopping destination and more sustainable by encouraging local people to shop in the town, rather than travelling to Norwich or Bury St Edmunds."

During the construction, UEA teamed up with contractor, RTS Construction Group, to host an open day at the park for pupils from years 10 to 13 to provide an insight into the 'built environment'.

Teams from Thetford Grammar and Thetford Academy played the roles of architect, civil engineer and construction manager in various activities to give them an insight into how a large-scale project is completed.

In conjunction with the development, UEA had to provide a short section of the London Road cycle path, which runs between Caxton Way to Forest Retail Park.

Most Read

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Royal guest at this year’s Royal Norfolk Show

The Earl of Wessex (left) and the Countess of Wessex during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Royal VIP to visit this year’s Royal Norfolk Show

The Earl of Wessex (left) and the Countess of Wessex during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Most Read

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Norfolk ‘spy’ told to cough up £615,000 - or face more jail time

Raymond Thomas and Susan Weston. Photo: HMRC

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Royal Norfolk Show set for one of biggest turn-outs for years

The Countess of Wessex, president of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, with some of the stewards at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Our best ever scone recipe - and 10 flavours to make at home

Celebrate National Cream Tea Day with a cup of tea, scones and the trimmings Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists