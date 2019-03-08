Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

'We didn't think we could do it' How popular hotel rose from the ashes of devastating fire

PUBLISHED: 06:49 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:49 02 November 2019

General Manager, Colin Kilby, outside Breckland Lodge, who are celebrating one year since reopening. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

General Manager, Colin Kilby, outside Breckland Lodge, who are celebrating one year since reopening. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

On a cold February morning last year, a fire ripped through a popular hotel and restaurant, reducing the 300-year-old building to bare bricks and ash.

Breckland Lodge are celebrating one year since reopening after a devestating fire. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBreckland Lodge are celebrating one year since reopening after a devestating fire. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

As staff watched on, more than 60 firefighters battled the devastating fire at Breckland Lodge, near Attleborough, which inflicted damage that would take the best part of a year to put right.

But despite the bleak outlook, owners Mervin and Graham Negus refused to give up on the venue.

Backed by the hotelier brothers, general manager Colin Kilby vowed to "rebuild, and rebuild better", despite the crushing damage.

Twelve months on from its grand reopening, the manager has reflected on the heartache, hard work and loyalty which restored the business to its former success.

Jane Richardson, Jeanne Gardiner, Di Barrell and Pam Cannes enjoying lunch at the Breckland Lodge. Picture: Ella WilkinsonJane Richardson, Jeanne Gardiner, Di Barrell and Pam Cannes enjoying lunch at the Breckland Lodge. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

He said: "On the day of the fire we had more than 400 texts and emails from people all over the country. I couldn't even look at them because it was so emotional. That support has continued ever since and has been what's kept us going."

Following the reopening on November 1, 2018, Mr Kilby said he feared regular customers would have found new venues in the eight months since the lodge was forced to close.

However, far from being deterred by the closure, he said the community rallied behind the lodge, and that the past year had been one of the busiest in its history.

"There were so many familiar faces, nobody had forgotten about us. You don't realise how much a place means to the community until there's a chance it will be lost."

The old Breckland Lodge sign, which is the only thing which survived the devastating fire. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe old Breckland Lodge sign, which is the only thing which survived the devastating fire. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Incredibly, despite being forced to close for eight months while the building was restored, not a single job was lost, and Mr Kilby said around 80pc of the original team remained in place.

During the closure staff helped with admin, and were drafted in to cover shifts at the Negus family owned George Hotel in Norwich.

But despite remaining on the pay roll, the manager said many employees struggled with the long hiatus, and confessed the fire still had a huge impact on daily life in the restaurant.

He said: "It's incredibly tough not being able to work for that long. You miss the place. Even now small things trigger memories of fire. Earlier this week I was watching a video on YouTube that contained a fire alarm sound effect and everyone panicked.

General Manager, Colin Kilby, at Breckland Lodge, who are celebrating one year since reopening. Picture: Ella WilkinsonGeneral Manager, Colin Kilby, at Breckland Lodge, who are celebrating one year since reopening. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"It has made us all a lot more aware of what is happening around us. It was a very scary day for everybody involved."

As well as impacting Breckland Lodge employees, the also closure hit local suppliers.

The lodge sources the majority of its ingredients from local businesses, and Mr Kilby said they suffered during the closure.

He said: "Suppliers had to let staff go as a result of the fire. That was very hard. Luckily, since reopening, we have managed to give them that business again. That was important to us."

Breckland Lodge are celebrating one year since reopening after a devestating fire. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBreckland Lodge are celebrating one year since reopening after a devestating fire. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

During the rebuild, the reception area was meticulously restored without changes, while the main restaurant was updated with a vaulted ceiling and new colour scheme.

The coffee lounge was expanded and even the bedrooms, which were untouched by the blaze, were freshened up.

The work did not go unnoticed and last year Breckland Lodge won a Design and Craftsmanship Award, a feat which Mr Kilby said seemed impossible 12 months ago.

"The transformation really is incredible. Hitting the November deadline was a challenge, and frankly we didn't think we would be able to do it. The builders were being sent new drawings on a daily basis, everyone worked so hard."

Breckland Lodge are celebrating one year since reopening after a devestating fire. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBreckland Lodge are celebrating one year since reopening after a devestating fire. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Looking forward, the manager said the future was bright for the venue.

The restaurant has been completely booked out for Christmas 2019 for the past six months, and Mr Kilby said hotel bookings were beginning to pick up again.

"I have been here for 35 years and seeing this place rise from the ashes is a huge relief. I'm incredibly grateful to everyone for the incredible support."

Most Read

Two in hospital after A140 crash while five vehicles in A47 shunt

Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin.

Weather warning for high winds across region

Saturday will see rough seas and flying spray in some coastal areas Picture: Chris Bishop

A11 or ALL? Mistake in road markings revealed after two months of roadworks

The typo printed on Connaught Plain in Attleborough following nine weeks of roadworks. Photo: Archant

Sorry to disappoint but I am not going to stop talking about my ‘ladybits’

Sinead Tinker, right, played by Katie McGlynn who has been involved in a recent Coronation Street storyline abour cervical cancer. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two in hospital after A140 crash while five vehicles in A47 shunt

Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin.

‘The next one will be a real statement’ - City chief’s concert pledge after Westlife announcement

Ben Kensell, Chief Operating Officer, has announced Westlife will perform at Carrow Road in 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘I don’t care about names, reputations or who cost the most’ - City chief Farke lays it on the line

Alex Tettey is demanding Norwich City become more streetwise Picture: PA

Tractor overturns spilling trailer full of potatoes

A tractor and trailer which has overturned on the A1101. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

Fireworks event to go ahead despite weather warnings

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists