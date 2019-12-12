Video

See inside new artisan bakery open to public

Bread Source have opened a new counter in Marriott Close. Left to right: Lily Girling, Isabel Brentnall, Mark Winter, Steven Winter and Daniel Girling. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

You could call it the rise and rise of Bread Source. That's because the firm, which makes bread and pastries, has just opened up to the public its fourth outlet.

Bread Source have opened a bakery and shop in Marriott Close. Left to right: Isabel Brentnall, Lily Girling and Steven Winter. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Bread Source have opened a bakery and shop in Marriott Close. Left to right: Isabel Brentnall, Lily Girling and Steven Winter. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The new bakery in Marriott Close, off Heigham Street, in the north of the city, has been open for five months for making foodie goodies but Bread Source has just unveiled its section selling items to the public.

The idea is you can go along and not only see the bread and pastries being made but buy them too.

Lily Girling making the granola bread at the Bread Source bakery. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Lily Girling making the granola bread at the Bread Source bakery. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

It's the latest outlet with Bread Source operating shops in Aylsham and in Norwich; in Upper St Giles, Bridewell Alley and on the market. And its products are also on sale at Strangers coffee shops around the city as part of a new partnership with that local firm.

Bread Source, run by Steve Winter, named one of the best bakeries in the UK earlier this year, opened the bakery counter recently where you can now buy some of the firm's popular treats such as its sourdough bread, made from local flour, a little sea salt and water or the granola loaf, with its sweet and sticky fruit and nut crust (coconut, hazelnut, fig and apricot all baked in) - perfect for an indulgent breakfast.

Mr Winter, who got to the finals of the Baker of the Year 2019, with just two other bakers, said: "The new bakery counter gives people the chance to see what we actually do rather than just buying it in the shops. It's where the magic happens, we have plenty of parking, loads of loaves and all your other favourite Bread Source products."

Bread Source owner Steven Winter at the bakery and shop. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Bread Source owner Steven Winter at the bakery and shop. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Bread Source has made a name for itself in specialising in simple, honest produce made using traditional techniques and high-quality ingredients.

Their products are baked fresh every day with a loaf for everyone ranging from the traditional wholemeal through to Danish ryes and the sourdoughs best-seller.

Bread Source also sells baking accessories for the enthusiastic home baker such as high quality flour, proving baskets, books and aprons. It also aims to pass on the skills by hosting a range of bread-making workshops and such is the demand, courses for next year have sold out in Jaanuary and February, with some new dates added.

Their new 'Essential Sourdough' class will be led by Emmanuel Hadjiandreou and involves three different breads made throughout the day.