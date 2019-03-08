Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

PUBLISHED: 13:17 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 14 October 2019

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

CNC Group

Two brothers have transformed their lives having grown their business selling Argos clearance stock out of a leaky shed into a £2 million gifting company.

Ollie and Jamie Cox founded of the CNC Group which specialises in glass branding, personalisation and merchandising.

The pair launched their Brandon-based business three and a half years ago, each investing £100 to buy surplus Argos stock and later using profits to purchase an engraving machine.

Within a month Jamie, 26, had quit his job in IT and was working in the three-by-three-metre shed full-time.

"I was living about an hour and a half away in Suffolk, and I remember sitting in this £200 van we had bought for deliveries and just crying," he said. "When we moved to our second shed - this time in Ollie's mother-in-law's garage - we bought a thermometer and it used to get down to -10 degrees. We would buy aquarium heaters to keep the water warm enough to use in our equipment."

You may also want to watch:

The business now operates out of two warehouses (both with heating) which are 1,500 square foot and 10,000 square foot apiece.

"There have been times where we've wondered what we're doing," Jamie added. "About a year into the business Ollie had twin girls and was getting 30 minutes of sleep a night and was then coming to work. I once worked a 21-hour shift because we had a big order we needed to get out."

"We've only just started paying ourselves more than the staff - for a while we paid the staff more than ourselves."

The brothers have big plans for the future, having turned over £1.5 million last year and are on-track to turnover more than £2 million this year. "We'd like to open shops," James said. "We have a shop at the warehouse where people can come and watch their products being personalised, but we'd like to do that in other places.

"We've also just launched an app where you can personalise your product and see in real-time what your item is going to look like."

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Met Office issues amber weather warning with risk of flooding and lightning strikes

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain across the east of England. Picture: The Met Office

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

NDR set for overnight closures this week for resurfacing

A stretch of the NDR near Postwick is due to close overnight for resurfacing this week Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists