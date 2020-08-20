Reprieve for Mothercare after it finalises deal with Boots

Babycare retailer Mothercare, which closed its store in Norwich, has finally sealed a deal for Boots to sell its products.

The chain closed all 79 stores nationwide last November with 2,500 jobs lost when it went into administration.

But after talks with franchisees and the delayed Boots deal completed, people will be able to buy its clothing and equipment again.

The firm said the new franchise arrangements would ensure a “more sustainable and less capital-intensive business model”.

Boots will be selling Mothercare-branded clothing from this autumn and goods including pushchairs and car seats in larger stores and online.

The Boots deal had suffered a series of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as the 10-year Boots deal, Mothercare said it had also struck a new 20-year franchise arrangement. But it added it still expects to take a £10 million hit from the administration.