Search

Advanced search

Pedal power in lockdown continues to drive sales upturn for bike shops and repair firms

PUBLISHED: 12:42 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 09 May 2020

'Mr Cycle' Andrew Morris, from Wymondham. Pic: Andrew Morris/Archant library

'Mr Cycle' Andrew Morris, from Wymondham. Pic: Andrew Morris/Archant library

People getting on their bikes in lockdown is resulting in Norfolk cycle shops and repair firms seeing sales on the right track.

The Halfords store in Dereham has reopened as an essential retailer. Picture: Matthew Usher.The Halfords store in Dereham has reopened as an essential retailer. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The boss of nationwide store Halfords, with stores in Norwich and Dereham open, attributed cycling as saving the firm from much worse impact due to coronavirus. The retailer, which saw its shares rise by 11pc earlier this week, is operating a click and collect service and ‘drive thru’ repairs.

Oher cycle retailers Evans Cycles and Cycle Revolution, both with shops in Norwich, have also re-opened as a result of demand.

MORE: ‘We were not set up for a global pandemic’: Boss of building firm blames failure on coronavirus

Evans, with a store in Westlegate, is currently operating a by appointment service and Cycle Revolution, in Castle Quarter, which was owned by Halfords, is also open but with some limited hours and services. It re-opened after closing down for good a month ago after being taken over by Pure Electric, a specialist electric mobility retailer.

People offering bike repairs such as Andrew Morris, from Wymondham, otherwise known as ‘Mr Cycle’ and a keen cyclist himself, has also seen a real upturn in business because people are dusting off their old bikes in lockdown. Such is the demand, he has joined forces with other bike mechanics locally and set up a Facebook group for key worker repairs. The mechanics share jobs so that bikes can be fixed as quickly as possible for those in need.

Mr Morris said: “We are sharing all our jobs so the closest mechanic can get to them quickly. It’s all love in the cycle world.”

NHS staff can also use bikes from the Beryl scheme, Norwich’s version of the Boris bikes, launched in March, free.

But it hasn’t been an easy ride. CEO of Halfords Graham Stapleton said: “Whilst trading since our last update at the end of March has been better than anticipated, driven by a strong performance in cycling, considerable uncertainty remains and as such we continue to take all necessary measures to preserve cash and protect our financial position.”

Mr Stapleton added: “Cycling has provided commuters with an important alternative to public transport and consequently we have seen significant growth within our Cycle2Work programme.” Cycle2Work is an employee benefit scheme operated by the firm whereby money is deducted from pay every month for new bikes and accessories.

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Recycling centres to reopen - but what can and can’t you take?

Getting rid of waste at Dereham Recycling Centre, one of Norfolk's tips set to reopen on May 11 amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’ - Zaks owner optimistic about diners’ future

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon, at the Zaks at Mousehold. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Body found outside industrial unit

Sandall Road, Wisbech, where police are probing an 'unexplained' death. A body was found outside an industrial unit earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

Hunt on for inmate with links to Norfolk after jail escape

Scott Chandler. PIC: Suffolk Constabulary.

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bicycle being examined by police linked to where body was found

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Picture by Terry Harris.

Body found outside industrial unit

Sandall Road, Wisbech, where police are probing an 'unexplained' death. A body was found outside an industrial unit earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

Recycling centres to reopen - but what can and can’t you take?

Getting rid of waste at Dereham Recycling Centre, one of Norfolk's tips set to reopen on May 11 amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’ - Zaks owner optimistic about diners’ future

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon, at the Zaks at Mousehold. Picture: Brittany Woodman

The forgotten story of Norfolk man’s role in audacious ‘Dambuster’ raid

Charles Roberts, from Northrepps, was the navigator on one of the Lancasters which took part in the Dambuster raid during the Second World War. Images: Supplied by David Russell/Imperial War Museums
Drive 24