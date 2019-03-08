City Host's give Norwich businesses the chance to gain new knowledge

City-based businesses and their staff are being given the opportunity to learn more about Norwich - and share it with their customers.

Richard Edwards, Norwich City Host Supervisor with Nicky Colk, Customer Services Manager and colleagues, intu Chapelfield. Picture: BID Richard Edwards, Norwich City Host Supervisor with Nicky Colk, Customer Services Manager and colleagues, intu Chapelfield. Picture: BID

City Hosts - who have become a regular sight with their blue tabards - are launching a scheme called Know Norwich, which is aimed at businesses.

Alongside Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) and Intu Chapelfield, the City Hosts will give participants a one-hour walking tour highlighting some unusual and interesting facts about the city as well as touching on some important points from history.

Richard Edwards, City Host supervisor, said: "I started hosting just over five years ago and had a good working knowledge about our wonderful city to help others enjoy it as much as I do."

The scheme launches during Volunteers Week (June 1-7) and will be limited to groups of 10 people, available Monday to Friday, 10am - 4pm.

Businesses interested in taking part in Know Norwich or anyone interested in becoming a City Hosts should contact Norwich BID on 01603 559570.