Search

Advanced search

Vegan diner leaving Norwich Market for new pastures

PUBLISHED: 11:56 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:57 02 December 2018

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A popular vegan diner is saying goodbye to its Norwich Market home in search of pastures new in the city.

Bia Vegan Diner's popular jackfruit bap. Picture: Bia Vegan DinerBia Vegan Diner's popular jackfruit bap. Picture: Bia Vegan Diner

When founders Cheryl Mullenger and Michelle McCabe set up their street food business Bia Kitchen (now Bia Vegan Diner) in 2015 it was the first vegan food stall on the city’s market.

But as the dietary trend has grown in popularity, and more food businesses on the market have updated their menus to cater to it, the pair say they have found trading on their stall “increasingly difficult”.

As a result, December will be their last trading month on the market – but the Bia story won’t end there.

Miss Mullenger and Miss McCabe are on the hunt for an indoor premises which will allow them to showcase more of their tasty vegan fare and provide space for customers to sit inside.

Meals at the Tipsy Vegan in Norwich, the restaurant run by the owners of Bia Vegan Diner. Photo: Courtesy of the Tipsy VeganMeals at the Tipsy Vegan in Norwich, the restaurant run by the owners of Bia Vegan Diner. Photo: Courtesy of the Tipsy Vegan

Miss Mullenger said a lack of storage and preparation space meant the stall often struggled to meet demand from diners.

“It was always our goal to run a diner. We have a very varied and vast menu and on the market one downside is we can only put a small menu on. That is why we did specials, but it became very difficult – we do everything from scratch so there was a lot of pressure cooking-wise for me to do that off-site as we don’t have the facilities on-site.

“In the diner we would look to have our whole menu on, which is 20 dishes not five, and I have a back catalogue of dishes I want to try.”

She added: “It [the market] is not a big enough place to have two businesses doing the same thing so we want to have a more self-contained place where the customers will come to us and have a greater menu.”

Miss Mullenger said she and Miss McCabe had tried to sell the lease for their market stall to recoup some costs – but most of the bids were from food businesses selling meat.

She said: “We made the difficult decision not to sell it because it does not fit with our morals. We decided to just come off the market because we wanted to sell to a vegan business.”

The search for new premises is likely to be put on ice until the new year so the pair can focus on their St Benedicts Street restaurant The Tipsy Vegan, which opened last year, through the busy Christmas period.

Miss Mullenger said they would also continue to cater for events where opportunities arose.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video ‘It is terribly sad for the whole of Norwich’: Staff plead with House of Fraser boss to save store

House of Fraser owner and Mike Ashley, who also owns Newcastle United Football Club. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide